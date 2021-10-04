VP Kamala Harris Orders Empanadas at Colada Shop

The Second Family is on a Latin food kick. Over the weekend, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff ordered pupusas at Salvadoran/Mexican restaurant El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan. And this afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Wharf outpost of Cuban cafe Colada Shop.

Harris was accompanied by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. According to a pool report, the VP ordered beef, chicken, and leek/carrot empanadas, along with a picadillo pastelito. She also snagged an iced cafe con leche, at the advice of co-owner Daniella Senior. A crowd of onlookers shouted “we love you,” and Harris responded:”Support our small businesses.”

More of the VP visit to a DC cafe pic.twitter.com/F52eYsQJXq — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 4, 2021

Senior was among five Latina small-business leaders who met with Harris at the White House just last week to discuss the infrastructure deal and “Build Back Better” agenda. The Dominican-born restaurateur told Harris about her experiences as an immigrant and woman of color trying to raise capital and build a business. Harris noted at the time that she’d like to come check out the business herself.

On her way out of Colada Shop, Harris gave remarks about the importance of the infrastructure bills to businesses like this one: “Daniella’s work here at Colada and her other businesses is a prime example of why these two pieces of legislation are critical and are about everyday folks trying to contribute to their community—contributing and growing our workforce and in that way essential to all of us if we want a productive and an economically healthy community.”

