12 DC-Area Billionaires Make the Forbes List of America’s Richest People

The rich just keep getting richer, except for Donald Trump.

Forbes on Tuesday released its 2021 Forbes 400 list, a ranking of the richest Americans. The combined net worth of the top 20 people on the list is $1.8 trillion. That number includes Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who has claimed the spot of the richest person in America for the fourth time in a row and became the first person on the Forbes 400 to be worth more than $200 billion.

The list’s richest local, after Bezos, is candy heiress and Virginian Jacqueline Mars with $31.8 billion and ranks No. 21. Mitchell Rales, the Walt Whitman High School alum who co-founded Potomac’s Glenstone museum, comes in at No. 117 with $7.5 billion. Chevy Chase native and real estate heir Bernard Saul II has $3.8 billion and a ranking of 300.

Former President Trump fell off the list for the first time in 25 years. Forbes estimated Trump’s fortune to be $2.5 billion, which is $400 million short of the cutoff to be included on this year’s list.

Here’s the full list of billionaires with local ties who made the cut:

1. Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, $201 billion

21: Jacqueline Mars, Mars candy company co-owner, $31.8 billion

108: Pamela Mars, Mars candy family, $8 billion

117: Mitchell Rales, co-owner of the Danaher Corporation, $7.5 billion

188: Stephen Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens, $5.7 billion

229: Ted Lerner, owner of the Washington Nationals, $4.7 billion

240: Jim Davis, staffing and recruiting company co-founder, $4.6 billion,

240: Daniel D’Aniello, cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $4.6 billion

261: David Rubenstein, cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $4.3 billion

281: Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team, $4 billion

281: William Conway, Jr., cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $4 billion

300: Bernard Saul II, real estate investor, $3.8 billion

