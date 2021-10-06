Twelve After Twelve Opens in Dupont Tonight

Twelve After Twelve opens Wednesday at 9 PM in the Dupont Circle location formerly occupied by Eighteenth Street Lounge, which plans to reopen in Blagden Alley. The latest club from the Babylon Group takes its name from both its address (1212 18th Street, NW) and the “angel numbers” (repeating sequences of numbers) contained therein.

Spanning 8,152 square feet with four dance floors (each with its own dedicated DJ booth), five bars, and a large outdoor patio area complete with retractable roof, Twelve After Twelve is designed to offer a little something for everyone. Music Director Saeed Younan is striving to promote a diverse mix of musical genres from local artists and bands, including funk, disco, soul, hip-hop, acid jazz, downtempo, reggae, house, and live Latin and jazz music.

Despite catering to such a broad audience, owner Beau Biabani didn’t skimp on quality. iDesign Productions was enlisted to equip the venue’s interior with a powerful Das Audio sound system for the inside and a Funktion-One system for the outdoor deck.

“I’m so proud of our team that has worked so hard to bring this venue to life during a year in which it was unknown if we would ever get to the end of the tunnel,” Biabani says. “It has been a labor of love that has been embraced by DC-based artists, artisans, designers, contractors, and musicians to keep the musical beat of our city alive.”