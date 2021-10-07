Where to Find Brunch on Indigenous Peoples’ Day Around DC

What’s better than weekend brunch? Relaxing over mimosas on a holiday Monday. Here’s where to find brunch around DC on Monday, October 11th in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

This Georgetown brasserie dishes up morning classics like avocado toast and lox Benedicts alongside more lunch-friendly options such as burgers and moules frites. Add a DIY mimosa kit to your order for $35. Brunch will be served on Monday from 10:30 AM to 3:45 PM.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Breakfast starts at 8 AM at this Logan Circle neighborhood restaurant. The full, page-long breakfast menu is available with a ton of breakfast sandwiches, egg dishes, grain bowls, and five types of pancakes—plus several varieties of mimosas and bloody Marys.

Gatsby Restaurant

1201 Half St., SE, Suite 205

The mod Navy Yard diner dishes up a mix of nouveau morning fare (stuffed croissants, Dutch baby pancakes) alongside classics like Greek omelets or caramelized French toast. All brunch cocktails are available by the glass ($11 to $12) or in a pitcher ($49 or $54). Brunch starts at 11:30 AM.

Las Gemelas Cocina Mexican

1280 4th St., NE

La Cosecha Latin marketplace’s sit-down Mexican restaurant is serving its brunch and lunch menu on Monday, featuring dishes like a BEC sandwich, chilaquiles, and chicken tortilla soup.

Lahlou Restaurant Group

Multiple locations

The local hospitality group’s four Italian restaurants—Lupo Verde and Lupo Pizzeria on 14th Street, Lupo Verde Osteria in the Palisades, and Lupo Marino at the Wharf—are all serving their $35 “social brunch” option: a choice of one entree paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, Prosecco, or rossini.

Logan Tavern

1423 P St., NW

This Logan Circle spot boasts an extensive brunch menu featuring everything from empanadas to chicken and waffles and a Beyond burger. Order coffee or a brunch cocktail (or both, it’s a holiday!) to sip on the side. Brunch starts at 10:30 AM.

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

It’s never a bad time for barbecue. This pork paradise on 14th Street serves pork hash, deep fried pork chops, bacon, pulled pork shoulder, and pork patties. There are also chicken and vegetarian options, including French toast, a veggie omelet, a breakfast sammie, and a grilled chicken sandwich. Patrons can add a biscuit and gravy or mac and cheese on the side. Brunch starts at 11 AM.