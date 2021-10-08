It’s Official: Nicki Minaj Will Join ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Reunion

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearing its end, which means a cast reunion is on the horizon. And this year’s special will be unlike any other—rap star and Housewives superfan Nicki Minaj will make an appearance alongside Bravo host Andy CohenMinaj and Cohen both confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts last night. “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” Minaj proclaimed in her caption, from what appeared to be the reunion’s set.

The opportunity began as a joke back in July, when Minaj posted a montage of RHOP clips on Instagram with cast members singing along to a remix of her hit song “Moment 4 Life,” aptly titled “Potomac 4 Life.” “I’ll be hosting the reunion,” the caption teased.

This season of RHOP stars veteran housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo, as well as new cast members Mia Thornton and Askale Davis. New episodes air Sunday nights at 8 PM.