News & Politics

It’s Official: Nicki Minaj Will Join ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Reunion

It'll be a Moment 4 Life.

Written by
| Published on
Photo credit Vimeo, via Wikimedia Commons

The sixth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearing its end, which means a cast reunion is on the horizon. And this year’s special will be unlike any other—rap star and Housewives superfan Nicki Minaj will make an appearance alongside Bravo host Andy CohenMinaj and Cohen both confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts last night. “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” Minaj proclaimed in her caption, from what appeared to be the reunion’s set.

The opportunity began as a joke back in July, when Minaj posted a montage of RHOP clips on Instagram with cast members singing along to a remix of her hit song “Moment 4 Life,” aptly titled “Potomac 4 Life.” “I’ll be hosting the reunion,” the caption teased.

This season of RHOP stars veteran housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo, as well as new cast members Mia Thornton and Askale Davis. New episodes air Sunday nights at 8 PM.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jason Fontelieu
Jason Fontelieu
Editorial Fellow

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day