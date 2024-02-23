Real Estate

Photos: Mark Lerner’s Former Potomac Mansion, on the Market for $4.75 Million

It's being marketed as "Frank Lloyd Wright meets Star Wars."

Mark Lerner's former Potomac home. Photograph courtesy of Redfin.

The former Potomac home of Mark Lerner—principal owner of the Washington Nationals—is on the market for $4.75 million, The listing agent is Susan Hartman with O’Reilly, Mooney, and Fitzgerald Realtors.

The 14,222 square-foot property, which is described in the listing as “Frank Lloyd Wright meets Star Wars,” comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six garages, and a two acre lot. Besides the usual trappings of a multimillion dollar home—Sub-Zero and Gaggenau kitchen appliances, hidden safe rooms, ginormous closets, expansive lawns—there’s a Deco-inspired movie theater, complete with faux ticket booth and concession-like bar. Another unique feature: the commercial-grade bowling alley, with ombre streaks of orange and yellow running along the lanes. Outside, there’s an infinity pool and several terraces.

Check out more photos:

