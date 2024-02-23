Photos: Mark Lerner’s Former Potomac Mansion, on the Market for $4.75 Million

The former Potomac home of Mark Lerner—principal owner of the Washington Nationals—is on the market for $4.75 million, The listing agent is Susan Hartman with O’Reilly, Mooney, and Fitzgerald Realtors.

The 14,222 square-foot property, which is described in the listing as “Frank Lloyd Wright meets Star Wars,” comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, six garages, and a two acre lot. Besides the usual trappings of a multimillion dollar home—Sub-Zero and Gaggenau kitchen appliances, hidden safe rooms, ginormous closets, expansive lawns—there’s a Deco-inspired movie theater, complete with faux ticket booth and concession-like bar. Another unique feature: the commercial-grade bowling alley, with ombre streaks of orange and yellow running along the lanes. Outside, there’s an infinity pool and several terraces.

Check out more photos: