Literary festival Books in Bloom returns to Columbia’s Color Burst Park on Sunday, October 10 for a day of outdoor panels and readings by progressive authors.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Howard University professor Nikole Hannah-Jones is headlining the fifth annual event. She’ll discuss her latest book The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story with Busboys and Poets founder Andy Shallal. A roster of authors will also take the stage throughout the festival, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper, NPR book critic Maureen Corrigan, best-selling novelist Laura Lippman, and fantasy writer Aparna Verma.

In addition to attending literary panels, bookworms can peruse the pop-up bookstore to replenish their TBR stack. The free festival will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM, and all attendees are required to wear masks.

Books in Bloom takes place at Color Burst Park, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia.

