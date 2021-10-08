News & Politics

Literary Festival Books in Bloom Features Nikole Hannah-Jones, Laura Lippman, and Jake Tapper

The free event kicks off Sunday in Columbia, Maryland.

Written by
Published on
Photograph via iStock.

Literary festival Books in Bloom returns to Columbia’s Color Burst Park on Sunday, October 10 for a day of outdoor panels and readings by progressive authors.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Howard University professor Nikole Hannah-Jones is headlining the fifth annual event. She’ll discuss her latest book The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story with Busboys and Poets founder Andy Shallal. A roster of authors will also take the stage throughout the festival, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper, NPR book critic Maureen Corrigan, best-selling novelist Laura Lippman, and fantasy writer Aparna Verma.

In addition to attending literary panels, bookworms can peruse the pop-up bookstore to replenish their TBR stack. The free festival will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM, and all attendees are required to wear masks.

Books in Bloom takes place at Color Burst Park, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia.

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

