News & Politics

Five Cheetah Cubs Were Born at the Smithsonian Biology Institute, and Yes, There’s a Webcam

You can watch them all via a web video feed

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian

Five cheetah cubs were born today at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia. five-year-old Rosalie delivered the litter sired by ten-year-old Nick (the first cheetah born at SCBI) between 5:20 AM and 11:16 AM this morning.

The cubs all appear to be healthy, and are being monitored via a webcam open to virtual visitors. SCBI, the National Zoo’s research facility, is one of ten cheetah breeding centers across the country working to improve the North American cheetah population. Currently, only roughly 7300 cheetahs remain in the wild, and the species is classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Rosalie and her cubs can be viewed via the Cheetah cam until the cubs leave the den, though it’s possible at any given time the cheetahs will be in an off-camera location. It will be some time before keepers can determine the sex of the cubs — they’ll perform a health check once Rosalie is comfortable leaving her litter for an extended period of time.

The Zoo, which announced the birth, did not specify any details of plans to bring the new cats to where visitors can see them at the National Zoo in DC.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day