A true unicorn of restoration meets impeccable renovation. It was 1885, President Grover Cleveland had just taken office, the country was in a boom period, and 12 Iowa [now Logan] Circle was erected by builder William P Lipscomb, and directed by architect Thomas Franklin Schneider. Yes, that Schneider who was architect to The Cairo, The District’s tallest residential structure. According to record, the first resident was Charles-Edward Winslow, a scientist, activist, and pioneer of occupational health.

Today, 12 Logan Circle stands with exceptional stature after its restored historical efforts, combined with a modern-revamped flare. Seven bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a two-tier cinema with nine recliners, a cocktail lounge, rooftop spa, a plethora of period restorations, and parking for 4-5 cars awaits your most discerning eyes. As one of the few remaining intact historical mansions on Logan Circle, this one is not to be missed. A masterful rebirth by architect Colleen Healey awaits. AV by Powerhouse. Construction by Allen Built. Welcome home.

Discover more at 12LoganCircle.com

