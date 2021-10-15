An expanded and completely renovated Bethesda beauty sits perched on a lovely lot offering 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An open floor plan floods the house with light and the circular flow is ideal for everyday living and easy entertaining. A gorgeous wrap-around porch invites you to sit down and relax prior to entering the foyer on the main level. A formal living room/library features a wood-burning fireplace and the separate dining room opens to a relaxing screened-in porch. A fully equipped kitchen with an island/breakfast bar includes all the essentials. The kitchen opens to a magnificent light-filled family room featuring a stunning stone fireplace and hearth all leading to a flagstone patio and backyard. A powder room and bedroom/office en-suite full bathroom complete this main level. The upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A spacious light-filled primary suite offers a walk-in closet and luxurious spa like primary bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room, gym space, a 5th bedroom, full bathroom and a theater room with a 100-inch screen. The exterior of this special home features a lovely private backyard with a flagstone patio.

5201 Nahant Street, Bethesda, MD 20816 from TruPlace Video on Vimeo.

Price:

$1,500,000

Tour:

https://tour.truplace.com/property/2185/100534/

Location:

5201 Nahant Street, Bethesda, MD 20816

Contact info:

Tammy Gruner Durbin

301-996-8334

tammy.grunerdurbin@compass.com

@tammygdurbinrealtor