Reuben, a Howler Monkey at the National Zoo, Has Died

Reuben lived at the zoo for 18 years.

Photo courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo.
A howler monkey at the National Zoo named Reuben has died, the Zoo announced on Friday. The monkey was euthanized today after enduring a battle with chronic kidney disease.

While howler monkeys typically have a lifespan of about 20 years, Reuben lived to be 23 years old. Most of his life was spent in the zoo’s Small Mammal House, which Reuben called home for 18 years. Although he never sired any offspring, Reuben did find fellowship with his howler monkeys counterparts and his caretakers.

In late August, the zoo lost its remaining meerkat, Dogo, at 14 years old. In March, a cheetah named Gat died at age 8.

 

 

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

