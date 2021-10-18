Idyllically located on the Potomac River, this stunning 5 story townhouse in desirable Old Town is a rare offering. Experience incomparable waterfront living with elegant interiors, plus the coveted conveniences of your own private 35′ boat slip and attached 2 car garage parking. This special residence features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths, generously sized rooms enriched by 4 gas fireplaces, tasteful moldings, exquisite millwork and refined finishes throughout creating an ambience melding classic character with modern design.

Upon touring this one-of-a-kind property, you’ll be awed by the prime riverfront address and breathtaking water views enjoyed from both in and outdoors. Handsome hardwood floors greet your arrival, leading to a spacious living room with wet bar and French doors open to the blissful brick patio overlooking the river.

A second level open concept design spills into a spacious family room with water vistas and an enormous kitchen featuring custom cabinetry and premium appliances. Enjoy the utmost serenity, on the third level, with a handsome library adorned with floor-to-ceiling built-ins and three sets of French doors open to the private loggia with a spectacular waterfront view.

Three en-suite bedrooms include the primary suite that occupies its own floor. This private retreat with fireplace features a marble bath, walk-in closet, and picturesque waterscapes. Perhaps best of all is the locale, affording you an unparalleled opportunity to sit and read by the water, or take your boat out for a day of fun, all mere steps from the Potomac River.

Address: 2 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Price: $4,150,000

Furnished option available @ additional $85,000

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

McEnearney Associates

“The Face of Old Town Real Estate”

703-627-5421

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com