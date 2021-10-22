Food

Foggy Bottom’s Huge Western Market Food Hall Is Now Open

The culinary complex hosts over a dozen vendors for sushi, fried chicken, pizza, and more.

The year’s highest-profile food-hall debut—by the developer behind the Bourse food hall in Philly—takes over an early-19th-century market building in Foggy Bottom. Western Market, which just launched in October, boasts indoor and outdoor communal seating, QR-code ordering, and an eclectic group of vendors for sushi, lobster rolls, fried chicken, pizza, and more.

A first round of eateries is now open, with more expected to debut in the coming months. A full-service restaurant and sports betting bar, ExPat, will open next year with Lucky Danger chef Tim Ma at the helm.

Here’s what to look for at the new food hall, plus forthcoming vendors.

NOW OPEN

Capo Deli

Capo Deli. Photograph courtesy of Western Market

Shaw’s popular Italian deli will have a second location for its massive subs—sliced-to-order deli meats, house-roasted beef, chicken parm—and witty pouched cocktails (the Fauci Pouchy was Capo’s creation).

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

Lobster rolls. Photograph courtesy of Western Market

Annapolis-based Mason’s sources its lobster, crab, and shrimp from Maine for a variety of buttery rolls, chowders, and bisques. Match the New England fare with Maine Root sodas.

RAWish

Cold pressed juices. Photograph courtesy of Western Market

Baltimore-based Gangster Vegan owners James and Taneea Yarborough debut latest concept: an organic, raw-food venture offering salads, sandwiches, bowls, and freshly pressed juices and nut milks.

Roaming Rooster

Roaming Rooster is bringing fried chicken sandwiches and more to U Street. Photo courtesy of Roaming Rooster.
Sandwiches at Roaming Rooster. Photo courtesy of Roaming Rooster.

The hugely popular, fast-growing string of fried-chicken-sandwich spots grew out of a food truck. Expect to line up for its Nashville-style, Buffalo, and honey-butter sandos.

 

COMING SOON

Photograph courtesy of Western Market

Alitiko

Greek street eats from native Dimitri Piskapas are everything you’d want for an ouzo-filled outing—think fresh-cut fries, shawarma sandwiches, and glazed pork neck. Look for a September opening.

Arepa Zone

Photograph courtesy of Western Market

The Venezuelan vendor stuffs arepas with a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies, plus serves tasty tequeños (cheese sticks) and baguette sandwiches.

Bandoola Bowl

Bandoola Bowl
Bandoola Bowl serves a variety of Burmese salads with a choice of proteins. Photo courtesy General Design Company.

Georgetown’s sunny Southeast Asian salad shop from the Myint family will soon welcome a sibling. It’ll have a similar menu to the original, with customizable salad or warm rice bowls taking cues from Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Look for an opening later this fall.

Captain Cookie & the Milkman

Fresh-baked cookies are matched with local milks and crafted into made-to-order ice-cream sandwiches.

Nim Ali

Shaw’s former Guatemalan street-food pop-up from partners Rosario Guzman and Karla Alonzo finds a home here. Bring your appetite for loaded hot dogs on toasty buns (shukos) or tucked into tortillas (mixtas); tacos; and more.

Sushi Onkei

Photograph courtesy of Western Market

Ferry Huang, owner of Glover Park’s Sushi Keiko, is opening this sleek sushi bar serving raw delicacies and East-meets-West small plates.

Tigerella

The team behind the Mount Pleasant bakery and restaurant Elle expands for the first time with this cafe (named after a favorite variety of heirloom tomato). Vegetables will play a central role on the menu, which will serve breakfast, lunch, and, come evening, pizzas and pastas.

Western Market, 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

A version of this article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University's MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

