Foggy Bottom’s Huge Western Market Food Hall Is Now Open

The year’s highest-profile food-hall debut—by the developer behind the Bourse food hall in Philly—takes over an early-19th-century market building in Foggy Bottom. Western Market, which just launched in October, boasts indoor and outdoor communal seating, QR-code ordering, and an eclectic group of vendors for sushi, lobster rolls, fried chicken, pizza, and more.

A first round of eateries is now open, with more expected to debut in the coming months. A full-service restaurant and sports betting bar, ExPat, will open next year with Lucky Danger chef Tim Ma at the helm.

Here’s what to look for at the new food hall, plus forthcoming vendors.

NOW OPEN

Shaw’s popular Italian deli will have a second location for its massive subs—sliced-to-order deli meats, house-roasted beef, chicken parm—and witty pouched cocktails (the Fauci Pouchy was Capo’s creation).

Annapolis-based Mason’s sources its lobster, crab, and shrimp from Maine for a variety of buttery rolls, chowders, and bisques. Match the New England fare with Maine Root sodas.

Baltimore-based Gangster Vegan owners James and Taneea Yarborough debut latest concept: an organic, raw-food venture offering salads, sandwiches, bowls, and freshly pressed juices and nut milks.

The hugely popular, fast-growing string of fried-chicken-sandwich spots grew out of a food truck. Expect to line up for its Nashville-style, Buffalo, and honey-butter sandos.

COMING SOON

Alitiko

Greek street eats from native Dimitri Piskapas are everything you’d want for an ouzo-filled outing—think fresh-cut fries, shawarma sandwiches, and glazed pork neck. Look for a September opening.

The Venezuelan vendor stuffs arepas with a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies, plus serves tasty tequeños (cheese sticks) and baguette sandwiches.

Georgetown’s sunny Southeast Asian salad shop from the Myint family will soon welcome a sibling. It’ll have a similar menu to the original, with customizable salad or warm rice bowls taking cues from Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Look for an opening later this fall.

Fresh-baked cookies are matched with local milks and crafted into made-to-order ice-cream sandwiches.

Shaw’s former Guatemalan street-food pop-up from partners Rosario Guzman and Karla Alonzo finds a home here. Bring your appetite for loaded hot dogs on toasty buns (shukos) or tucked into tortillas (mixtas); tacos; and more.

Ferry Huang, owner of Glover Park’s Sushi Keiko, is opening this sleek sushi bar serving raw delicacies and East-meets-West small plates.

Tigerella

The team behind the Mount Pleasant bakery and restaurant Elle expands for the first time with this cafe (named after a favorite variety of heirloom tomato). Vegetables will play a central role on the menu, which will serve breakfast, lunch, and, come evening, pizzas and pastas.

Western Market, 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW.

A version of this article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

