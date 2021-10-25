25 Best CBD Gummies for Pain of 2021

As we know from childhood, gummy candies are splendid. But these treats have come a long way from the sweets we knew as kids. Gummies have become a great alternative to taking pills when it comes to taking vitamins, supplements, and CBD.

CBD is a chemical that is found in cannabis and hemp plants. Unlike THC, it doesn’t produce a high in its users and is therefore legal in most states. CBD is shown to help with a variety of different health concerns and is recognized as a great, natural alternative to fighting pain.

It’s known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, antiemetic, and antipsychotic properties. In addition, specific conditions like cancer, anxiety, migraines, seizures, irritable bowel syndrome, and much more may benefit from the effects of CBD.

The fact that CBD may improve some of these serious conditions is amazing, and its ease of use makes taking this natural remedy simple and fun. Although CBD is available in many forms, gummies provide a tasty and discrete method of ingestion. The possibilities are endless, with thousands of CBD gummy brands on the market.

We’ve looked over hundreds of different brands and narrowed our list down to the top five brands of CBD gummies for pain. Finding the right gummies that help with pain can be a little overwhelming, but we’re sure the list we’ve compiled for you will help you in your decision.

Top 5 CBD Gummies for Pain

Here’s A Short Guide to Help You Choose a CBD Gummy

CBD gummies have risen in popularity over the years. With countless brands getting added into the industry, the options have gotten out of hand. The demand is increasing day by day, and the pressure to choose the proper one is on. It is hard to differentiate the fakes from genuine products.

We’ve done the hard part for you and handpicked these brands that stood out the most from the rest. Countless research has been done on these CBD gummies in order to give you the best options possible.

#1: BudPop CBD +CBG & Turmeric Gummies: Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain



Starting off our list is BudPop’s line of CBD gummies. These gummies are formulated as different wellness blends to address a range of health issues or day-to-day stresses you might experience. They use only the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients and put their products through third-party testing so you can be sure of what you’re getting in each package.

First in their line-up, BudPop offers a blend of CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies. These may help aid your recovery after exercise, lifting weights, or if you’re just dealing with general soreness. These gummies help with any pain and inflammation in the body. These gummies are orange flavored and crafted with organic turmeric root (100mg) and black pepper extract in addition to CBD (25mg) and CBG (10mg). These ingredients combined provide powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

BudPop also produces CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies. This product produces a calming effect by combining CBD with CBN, a powerful sedative cannabinoid, to ensure you get the best night’s sleep of your life. These gummies come in a mixed berry flavor and are packed with 25mg CBD and 10mg CBN. With only one or two gummies every six hours, you can support your natural sleep patterns in a natural and yummy way.

Finally, BudPop’s CBD + Ashwagandha gummies promote calmness and focus while still giving you energy to power through your day. These mixed berry gummies include 25mg of CBD and 150mg Ashwagandha in each gummy and may help to relieve your anxiety and promote overall wellness.

Pros:

Offers different wellness blends

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

Fast shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Customers are pleased with the great flavor of BudPop’s CBD gummies and the lack of aftertaste. They also report that the CBD + CBG & Turmeric gummies helped them recover from workouts faster and relieved most aches and pains.

⇒Visit the official website of BudPop CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies

#2: FAB CBD Gummies: Highly Potent CBD Edibles



FAB CBD produces some of our favorite essential CBD supplements on the market. FAB CBD provides you with a yummy gummy that is great for helping you stay on-the-go, no matter what physical ailments you may face. FAB CBD sources their ingredients from top-notch, Colorado-grown hemp that is organic and non-GMO. Their CBD gummy can be used for all purposes.

These gummies are coated rather than being infused, meaning your body will absorb the CBD more efficiently from your mouth. FAB CBD gummies have great benefits, followed by great taste. Each gummy is filled with 25mg of CBD isolate for a powerful dose of this wellness supplement.

FAB also offers a nighttime version of their CBD gummies to ensure you can get adequate coverage throughout your night and day.

Pros:

Hemp sourced from Colorado

Non-GMO

Pesticide-free

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

30-day return policy

Free U.S. shipping on orders over $99

Cons:

Small range of products

Customer Reviews

Users liked that FAB offers Anytime and Nighttime versions of their CBD gummies to address different needs. They also liked that FAB offers free shipping on large orders.

⇒Visit the official website of FAB CBD Gummies

#3: Cheef Botanicals Gummies: Premium Quality Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies





Cheef Botanicals produces the most popular vegan CBD gummies available today. These gummies are 100% natural. There’s no need to worry about synthetic ingredients and fillers being added to their formulation. Cheef Botanicals is cruelty-free, free of artificial flavors, free of corn syrup, free of gelatin, and free of artificalcolors.

These organic gummies taste great while giving you the benefits of full-spectrum CBD. Because they are full-spectrum, these gummies do include a very small amount of THC (less than 0.3%), but do not contain enough of the psychoactive chemical to make you high or in any way impaired. This minimal level and the overall quality of their products is ensured through third-party testing. These gummies are very potent, showing effects to help aid in soreness and body recovery.

Pros:

100% organic

Infused with full-spectrum CBD

Cruelty-free

Vegan-friendly

No artificial flavors or colors

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons:

Lower dose of CBD per gummy than some other brands

Customer Reviews

Customers love the wide variety of CBD products offered by Cheef Botanicals and their overall quality. Although they really appreciate the free standard shipping, some customers were unsatisfied with the shipping time.

⇒Visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals Gummies

#4: Medterra CBD Gummies: Best Known for Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies



Medterra was created by a team of people that are passionate about CBD. Their goal was to create an authentic CBD product in gummy form at an affordable price. The hemp they use is grown within the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and is legal in all 50 states.

Each product that comes into their facility is tested thoroughly by a third party to ensure the efficiency of their CBD. Medterra is also in partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program. Since they have a partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program, they can provide good quality CBD to people throughout most of the United States and some international regions.

Medterra CBD gummies also have lab testing results available on their website, proving the quality of their product. Their gummies help with lessening pain by promoting relaxation and calmness.

Each package contains 30 gummies with 25mg of CBD included. They recommend taking one gummy as needed throughout the day

Pros:

Non-GMO

THC-free

Pesticide-free

Infused with broad-spectrum CBD

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $75

Cons:

Taking more than the recommended amount could cause psychoactive effects

Customer Reviews

Customers are particularly satisfied with the low price of Medterra’s gummies. They find these gummies to be as good and effective as more expensive products from other brands.

⇒Visit the official website of Medterra CBD Gummies

#5: CBDistillery Gummies: High-Quality CBD Gummies





CBDistillery offers CBD gummies that promote relaxation. Once your body is fully relaxed, this may help lessen any pain you may be experiencing. Their gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD containing 0% THC. They have thousands of reviews from verified consumers speaking on just how great their CBD products are.

CBDistillery was founded by a group of folks from Colorado who wanted to bring the wellness effects of CBD to the general public. They strongly believe that people should have access to high-quality CBD products. CBDistillery is one of the largest CBD brands on the market. They’re constantly evolving their products, making sure they sell only the best. They have over two million satisfied customers with their products. Their powerful Relax CBD gummies have amazing benefits.

These gummies contain 30mg per serving. The best way to take these gummies is to take them whenever you’re looking for relief and relaxation. If you’re new to CBD gummies, it’s best to start with one gummy first to see how you react to it.

Pros:

Contains 30mg of broad-spectrum CBD

Hemp Authority certified

Non-GMO

Uses natural farming practices

Third-party lab tested

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $75

Cons:

Individual response may vary based on time used

Customer Reviews

Customers like that CBDistillery offers a CBD quiz on their website to help you determine what product will best meet your needs. They also like that the brand offers gift certificates.

⇒Visit the official website of CBDistillery Gummies

#6: CBDfx Gummies

CBD gummies are a delicious and healthy way to treat any ailments like body pain or anxiety. The brand CBDfx provides a large selection when it comes to their CBD gummy options. The different kinds of CBD gummies that they offer help with a variety of different things.

Their hemp is sourced from hemp grown organically in the U.S. CBDfx believes that to experience what CBD can really do for you, it’s best to choose options that carry a broad-spectrum formulation. This means that the gummies contain all the compounds that exist within the hemp plant rather than just being an isolated component that is then turned to oil. At CBDfx, there are 6 different kinds of gummies available that all do different things.

They’re constantly at work improving their gummies as well for their consumers. They combine their gummies with other key ingredients to give you the best result. Let’s go over the different kinds of gummies this brand has to offer for CBD. 27% of Americans struggle with getting a good night’s rest. Thankfully CBDfx offers a solution.

They have a CBD gummy that promotes a more restful sleep while soothing painful headaches that may keep you up at night and improve your overall immunity. CBD gummies jam-packed with turmeric and spirulina are also available. These gummies relieve chronic inflammation that may cause pain. They also may lower cholesterol and improve your overall brain function.

A detox CBD gummy is also available through CBDfx. This gummy is paired with apple cider vinegar, meaning this duo may help combat low blood sugar levels, improve your body’s healing process, promote better blood circulation, and aid in weight loss.

You can achieve all this with this gummy while reaping the benefits CBD can offer you. They also offer their classic CBD gummy that is made with a broad-spectrum CBD. Multivitamins are also available through their site.

General Information:

CBDfx products are organically grown free of pesticides and GMO’s

CO2 extraction is used to draw out the purest forms of CBD

Their products are produced in current good manufacturing practice facilities (cGMP). These facilities are under strict clinical-grade standards

The FDA has not approved the use of CBD gummies, in general, to aid in any specific health conditions; however, CBD gummies are safe to use and may be effective for you

CBDfx recommends taking no more than one or two gummies at a time; however, If you’ve never experienced CBD before, it’s good to start off with one gummy

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD. If two gummies are taken, the dosage would then be 50mg

Vegan friendly, gluten-free, and cruelty-free

A 60-day money-back guarantee is offered

CBDfx products have verified potency and have been medically reviewed

#7: Charlotte’s Web Gummies

Charlotte’s web is another CBD brand that offers a variety of different CBD gummies. Charlotte’s web has the purpose of unleashing the secret healing powers of CBD. They believe everyone on the planet should be able to benefit from CBD.

Charlotte’s web is also B Corp Certified, meaning they are committed to protecting the interests of our environment, communities, customers, and their workers. Charlotte’s web offers five different types of CBD gummies. They provide gummies that help aid in better sleep, calmness, exercise recovery, daily wellness, and immunity.

Their recovery gummies contain a botanical blend of ginger, turmeric, and full-spectrum hemp extract with CBD. These gummies help support recovery from any inflammation that can be caused by exercise. These recovery gummies contain 10mg of CBD, 25 to 50mg of ginger, and 50mg of turmeric.

They also come in a tasty ginger flavor. The gummies that promote calmness are made with a blend of lemon balm and full-spectrum CBD extract.

Their Sleep gummies come in a delicious Raspberry flavor and combine CBD and naturally occurring phytocannabinoids with melatonin to improve sleep quality. These gummies contain 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin in every serving. As they promote restful sleep, they may also help to speed recovery and healing from injury.

General Information

Each package of gummies is available in a variety of dosages

Each type of CBD gummy comes in their own unique flavor

Bundles are also available through their website if you want to try multiple products

Each serving of their CBD gummies contain 10mg of CBD

Charlotte’s web also offers a CBD quiz to find out the right CBD gummies for you

A rewards program is also available through Charlotte’s web. Once you join and create an account, you are able to earn points every time you purchase. Once you reach a certain number of points, you’re able to redeem them for exclusive discounts

Free shipping and handling are available on all orders over $74 within the USA

The majority of the products through Charlotte’s Web are certified organic

#8: Premium Jane Gummies

Premium Jane is trusted by many across the globe. This includes elite athletes and trainers. Premium Jane is dedicated to its worth ethic, and its goal is to provide quality, effective, and affordable CBD products.

Their customer service team is always available to help either by phone or email. Four different types of CBD gummies are offered through premium Jane. They have one bottle targeted towards relaxation and another one targeted to help with better sleep.

Premium Jane’s 750mg CBD gummies contain 25mg of CBD per gummy and are an excellent product for users looking for a simple way to take a minimal dose of CBD daily. Premium Jane also offers 1500mg packages in Strawberry, Lime, and Mango flavors for those looking to buy a two month supply at once.

General Information

The recommended dosage varies; however, you never want to consume more than six gummies in a 24 hour period

Product reviews report the effectiveness of these gummies

A blog is also offered on their site to give you a little bit more information on what CBD can do for you and how to use it

Military discounts are available for veterans or anyone who is currently in the military

These products are not to be used by anyone under the age of 18

A 30-day money-back guarantee is available in case their gummies aren’t suited for you

#9: Joy Organics Gummies

Joy Organics prides itself on creating the most natural products possible for consumers. Their formula is designed to fit into the busiest of schedules. All you have to do is pop one of these tasty gummies whenever you need a little extra support to get you through the day. Their gummies may help with stress management and sleep support. They also help with reducing inflammation that may cause pain.

Even in 2021, some people are still sceptical about using CBD or THC for health benefits. Joy Organics strives to help consumers feel comfortable when taking part in their delicious gummies.

The two flavors offered for their premium CBD gummies are Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple. These gummies are great to take the edge off and to de-stress.

General Information

Vegan

No corn syrup

Each Gummy containing 10mg, and there are 30 gummies in each package

Third-party lab tested to ensure quality and efficacy

Cruelty-free and contain 0.0% THC

90-day money-back guarantee

Each bottle contains 30 servings

These gummies are premium grade and manufactured in the U.S.

#10: cbdMD Gummies

cbdMD strives to make CBD accessible to everyone. They want to help enhance your overall quality of life while educating you on the health and wellness benefits of CBD. Their products contain superior broad-spectrum CBD. Their gummies have been put through extensive third-party testing to assure that each product will benefit their consumers. They offer a variety of different CBD gummies in a range of flavors.

People love the taste and love how these gummies make them feel. Each bottle contains 300mg, 700mg, or 1500mg of CBD in total. The dosage amount varies with these gummies, but cbdMD recommends starting off with one gummy at a time.

General Information:

All their gummies help enhance exercise recovery, maintain a sense of calmness, and help fight stress while supporting your daily Wellness routine.

There are non-detectable levels of THC in these gummies

These gummies may cause drowsiness, so please use with caution

You must be 18 and over to purchase and use these products

Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding

This brand is GMP-certified

Third-party lab tested with results available on their website

These gummies are made from U.S.-grown hemp.

These gummies are made with organic sweeteners, sunflower oil, and juices

These gummies are vegan and gluten-free

#11: Palm Organix Gummies

Palm Organix has created a delicious, traditional-styled CBD gummy infused with 10mg of PCR hemp oil. Their gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD oils carefully crafted by their team.

These PCR CBD gummies promote health benefits and healing through their natural properties. Their gummies may help with muscle and joint pain while supporting a good night’s sleep. They also may improve your mood overall. The great thing about this brand is that they have all their certificates and lab reports posted on their website for all to view. They focus on preserving all the benefits from cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids minus the THC.

Every CBD batch from this brand is put through extensive lab testing before putting these products out on the market. They want to ensure that their CBD content is consistent and free from harmful pesticides, molds, and chemicals.

General Information:

A 30-day money-back guarantee is offered on all of the CBD products

All their CBD gummies are THC free

Each jar contains 20 gummies

These CBD gummies are gluten-free and non-GMO

These gummies are organically grown and backed by certificates of quality assurance

Save 20% on your first order when you sign up for their newsletter

Palm Organix also has a certificate of quality assurance posted under this product

#12: Green Roads Gummies

Green Roads offers a CBD gummy in a classic gummy bear shape. These gummies are super cute and tasty while offering CBD to help you decompress. Each jar has an assortment of different fruit flavors like Blue Raspberry, Lemon, Cherry, Green Apple, and Orange.

These CBD bear gummies are made in a cGMP-registered facility. They also have lab sheets available under their CBD gummy product if you want a little more assurance before making a purchase.

These gummies are great to help your body and mind relax, meaning they may also help lessen any pain due to your body being in a relaxed state. You can reap the benefits of these gummies while enjoying a delicious balance of sweet and sour flavors.

General Information:

Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD with 30 gummies per package

More than 5000 5-star reviews

CBD sourced from U.S.-grown hemp

These gummies are gluten-free and pharmacist-formulated

If you subscribe to their site, you receive 30% off your first order

Subscription orders receive free shipping

#13: PureKana Gummies

PureKana is a CBD brand based in Scottsdale, Arizona that offers CBD capsules, beverage enhancers, topicals, edibles, vape devices, and even pet products. This brand ensures that its products are non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

All their products are tested by third-party laboratories to ensure the efficiency of each CBD gummy. This brand strives to make its products the best on the market. All the gummies they offer on their website are 100% vegan making them safe for everyone to use. They offer CBD gummies that help support your immune system, gummies that help support calmness, and gummies that help achieve better sleep.

General Information:

PureKana Gummies are harvested and manufactured in the U.S.

These gummies are made with nothing but the cleanest ingredients

Great fruity taste

Vegan-friendly

The dosage amount varies; however, it is recommended to start off with one gummy

These gummies may contain traces of THC below levels of 0.3%

#14: JustCBD Gummies

Just CBD is a brand that offers you a fast and effective way to consume CBD gummies. This brand has a wide range of some of the best CBD gummies available on the market. Their dosages can range anywhere from 8mg to 44mg per piece.

All their CBD products are made in GMP-certified facilities and tested extensively through party labs. Additionally, their CBD gummies are manufactured using a CO2 extraction process to obtain the best form of CBD oil.

Each gummy in their product list is free of any hemp aftertaste. The cool thing about this brand is that it offers CBD gummies in a variety of different flavors, shapes, and sizes.

Their varieties of gummies include gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy sharks, flavored rings, Jack ‘O’ Lanterns, and more. Each flavor is available in different-sized jars ranging from 250mg to 3000mg. Their CBD gummies may be able to help with pain, stress, anxiety, and sleep.

General Information:

There is no right or wrong way to take these gummies. Some people take two to six gummies, depending on their needs. If you’re new to CBD, it is best to start off with one and work your way up

This brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee; however, customers are required to cover return shipping costs

Third-party lab reports are available for each batch of products

Discounts are occasionally available through their website

#15: five CBD Gummies

five CBD is a brand that strives to use the full power of the hemp plant. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products. While leaving out every other part of the hemp extract. This brand takes a different approach using full-spectrum CBD.

Their full-spectrum gummies contain a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC along with minor cannabinoids. They offer four different types of options for CBD gummies.

They have gummies that help aid in better sleep, promote a better mood, along with some That can be used as a great pick-me-up. five CBD is slightly different than other brands on this list because their products do contain a minimal amount of THC. Their original formula, along with the sleep and sour formula, contains 2mg of THC. However, their daily buzz formula has the highest amount of THC, which is 5mg.

General Information:

A common side effect to enjoying CBD is a state of relaxation that could possibly lead to drowsiness. If you are new to taking CBD, you want to be careful with your dosage and encourage you to enjoy your product at home

Operating any machinery is not suggested when taking these gummies

These gummies do contain THC. The amount each jar contains varies depending on which option you choose

The suggested dose is to take one and wait 45 minutes to an hour before consuming any additional gummies

If you aren’t sure of your THC tolerance, it is suggested you do a little bit of research before taking the product

These gummies are 100% vegan and cruelty-free

This brand recommends taking your gummies with food for best absorption, but it is not required

These gummies are produced in an AA rated BRC facility, which is the highest rating for food manufacturing

These gummies may not be the best for those who are against the use of THC

#16: CBD American Shaman Gummies

American Shaman only follows the best standards in the industry to produce the most effective hemp oil to create its products.

This brand is also U.S. hemp authority certified, meaning they meet the industry’s leading standards, producing safe, high-quality products. In addition, they offer a variety of different CBD gummies.

This brand offers CBD gummies free of traces of THC, along with some that have a THC content of 0.3%. These gummies may help with pain due to inflammation along with anxiety.

They are also available in an assortment of fruit flavors. These brands’ gummies are also put through lab tests to ensure purity and potency.

General Information:

American shaman offers sample packs of their gummies in case you want to try a small amount before making the commitment to purchase a full size

The full-size bottles contain a supply of 30 gummies. The sample pack contains a supply of 15 gummies

Each container has 300mg of CBD, meaning each gummy contains 10mg of CBD

The serving size is typically two pieces per day, but it can be increased depending on how you’re feeling

American shaman is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

The hemp used for their CBD products is grown in the U.S.

Some of their gummies contain no more than 0.3% THC

#17: Tommy Chong CBD

The famous Tommy Chong is the creator of the Tommy Chong CBD line. He believed that if people were just more relaxed and in tune with themselves, the world would be less violent.

He shared his beliefs with a team that he trusted creating high-quality CBD products for his consumers. This brand has created CBD gummies made with full-spectrum CBD. These gummies are blended with natural flavors and gelatin for an easy, tasty dose.

These gummies can be taken anytime, anywhere. The Tommy Chong gummies are all naturally made from 100% American-grown hemp. These gummies can relax your body, helping you feel your best.

These gummies may also help with reducing inflammation that can cause pain. There are thousands of users of this brand for gummies that can’t get enough of them.

General Information:

Because these gummies are full-spectrum, they contain less than 0.3% THC which is considered the federal legal amount for industrial you use of hemp plants

If you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start off with one gummy and increase your amount if needed

These CBD gummies can also help promote a better sleep

These gummies are GMO-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and free of pesticides

This brand is manufactured and produced in the U.S.

One regular jar of the CBD gummies contains 300mg of full-spectrum CBD. The larger size jar contains 750mg of full-spectrum CBD.

This brand is so sure you’ll love their products that they are willing to give you a lifetime money-back guarantee.

#18: Nuleaf Naturals CBD

Nuleaf Naturals Is one of the best companies in the industry for CBD. Unfortunately, this brand does not offer CBD in gummy form. With that being said, we still believe they deserve to be on this list.

They offer a variety of different CBD products in the form of oil and capsules. Both options are created with full-spectrum CBD, meaning there may be traces of THC in the product.

Their formula is made to help elevate your health well balancing your system. Although these products aren’t in gummy form, they are easy to ingest.

When taking their oils, you’re supposed to hold a sublingual dose under your tongue for 30 to 60 seconds before swallowing. With the pill form, you are to take one to two pills depending on your needs.

General Information:

When taking the oil or capsule offered by this brand, there may be a slight taste of hemp

This brand uses full-spectrum CBD to create their products

The extraction methods used to remove CBD from the hemp plants are eco-friendly

These products are formulated in FDA- and cGMP-certified facilities

These products are put through third-party testing to ensure they are free of pesticides, mold, fungi, and other chemicals

Shipping is free to anywhere in the U.S.

30-day money-back guarantee on unused products

#19: Verma Farms Gummies

Verma Farms is a brand that focuses on making a product that is out of this world. These products are inspired by Hawaii due to the untapped and pure nature of the area. They make sure to start their method with an organic slash pesticide-free environment. They make sure that their plants are also GMO-free.

They take into great consideration to only touch the plants that are fully matured and ready for cultivation. They pride themselves on being organic. They offer a wide array of CBD gummies in all different types of flavors.

Some of the gummies can help with body recovery after overexertion. Not to mention these gummies will also help relax you. The sizes of each jar vary with some containing up to 250mg of CBD in total, while others can contain up to 900mg of CBD. The delicious flavors include Island Apple, Hawaiian Rainbow, and other tropical-inspired tastes.

General Information:

Their CBD is derived from cruelty-free hemp

Their products are pesticide-free and non-GMO

Hemp is sourced in the U.S.

Lab results are offered through their site

Military discount available

Free U.S. shipping

Returns are accepted 30 days after delivery regardless of the item is unused or used

#20: Royal CBD Gummies

Royal CBD prides itself on creating premium-grade CBD products. Their CBD gummies are a great tasty way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. These gummies are soothing and relaxing, promoting calmness. These are great to take after a workout or right before bed.

Many customers report that using this brand’s CBD gummies helped manage pain. They also may help with anxiety and stress. The dosage can vary with this brand; however, most of their consumers take about two to three gummies per day.

So if you’re new to CBD, it’s best to start with one dose. These products are also made with full-spectrum CBD and tested extensively to make sure they are up to par.

General Information:

Each jar comes in an assortment of Strawberry, Orange, and Grape flavors

Each jar contains 30 gummies

A 30-day money-back guarantee is offered in case you’re not a fan of these gummies

These gummies are made from natural ingredients and made in the USA

These gummies are gluten-free and vegan friendly

Made from broad-spectrum CBD

These gummies are considered fast-acting and should take about 40 minutes to take effect.

#21: Penguin CBD Gummies

Penguin CBD gummies are created naturally free of GMOs and zero pesticides. Penguin uses nothing but the freshest ingredients when cultivating their CBD. They are dedicated to remaining eco-friendly through their farming practices.

They offer lab reports on their page to back up their claims and put your mind at ease if you need to do a little more research. Penguin offers two different types of CBD gummy options.

They have their original formula that can be taken throughout the day as a pick-me-up, and they have their formula that contains melatonin that is made to help promote better sleep. Their products are not only relaxing but delicious too.

General Information:

No chemical fertilizers or pesticides are used at any point during the cultivation process

CBD isolate is used for these gummies to get the best, most clean-tasting product

There is absolutely zero THC in these gummies

A 30-day money-back guarantee is available in case these don’t suit you

Lab reports are available to view on their website

Military discount available

#22: R+R Medicinals CBD Gummies

R+R Medicinals prides themselves on their organically grown products. Their local hemp farms facility became USDA organic certified in late 2019. Everything they produce is aimed to be natural. They offer two different types of CBD gummy options.

One option is made with full-spectrum CBD, while the other is not. If you’ve noticed in the past few CBD gummies that we’ve gone over, any gummies that contain full-spectrum CBD can contain slight traces of THC.

So, this brand made sure to offer another type of gummy for those who are opposed to the use of THC. These gummies may be used to help aid in better sleep and pain caused by inflammation.

General Information:

Each jar of this brands gummies contains 30 gummies

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD available

THC traces may be found in the jar created with full-spectrum CBD

Certified USDA organic

Lab results available on their website

30-day return policy

#23: Cornbread Hemp Gummies

Cornbread hemp is a company that creates a variety of different CBD products, including CBD gummies. Their mission is to improve your overall quality of life. Their goal was to create a high-quality full-spectrum CBD to use in their products. Their gummies contain full-spectrum CBD, including only 1mg of THC per gummy.

This product is considered a high-quality product for vegans. They extract their CBD from only the flowers of the hemp plant. They don’t see the need to add any stems from the plants that some CBD companies tend to throw into their CBD.

General Information:

These gummies are made from the flower of a hemp plant only

Cornbread hemp is USDA Organic Certified

The CBD gummies produced by cornbread hemp our full-spectrum containing 0.3% of THC

30-day money-back guarantee

Ships within 24 hours of purchase

Each gummy contains 10mg CBD with 300mg per package

Vegan, gluten-free, and made with real organic fruit

Monthly subscription purchase offers 20% off

Featured in LA weekly, Forbes, and Healthline

Third-party lab reports are available through their website

All the products produced by cornbread hemp are made in GMP-certified facilities

#24: Pure Relief

Pure relief strives to create naturally-derived products with organic CBD. They offer a range of different products that include CBD, including their very popular CBD gummies. These gummies come in a few different tasty flavors and several wellness blends to help address user needs.

General Information:

Vegan

Daytime and Nighttime options available

Lab results are available on their website to skim through for additional information and assurance

They can process a full refund 30 days after the initial purchase regardless the products are used in unused

The only way to contact the pure relief team for customer support is through email

#25: Just Live CBD Gummies

Just Live is a CBD-based brand created by athletes. Their goal is to help you live life to its fullest potential, both physically and mentally. They understand that putting your body through physical endurance can sometimes end up with you feeling achy and in pain.

So, they wanted to create a product that may be able to help with those issues. They offer a wide array of different types of CBD gummies. Some help aid in better sleep, stress relief, better focus, supporting immunity, or boosting energy. Their products are created with ingredients proven to help increase serotonin production that may reduce stress levels.

Their products also do not contain THC. The dosage for these gummies varies; however, it’s best to start off with one gummy first if you’re new to CBD.

General Information:

The dosage amount for any of the gummies you choose from Just Live is one to three gummies by mouth as desired

Taking their CBD gummies before sleep can help aid the recovery process after a workout

Free ground shipping available for orders over $75

If you need your product to arrive faster, they have the option for two-day or overnight shipping

Does not offer international shipping

30-day money-back guarantee excluding shipping costs

A live chat system is available on their site in case you have any questions or concerns

What to Look for When Buying CBD Gummies

The list of CBD gummies on the market grows exponentially almost every day. It can be hard to determine the real claims from the fake claims. When looking to buy a CBD gummy product, you want to have a firm idea of what you are looking for.

Not all CBD gummies are created the same. As we know, some contain traces of THC, while others contain none at all. Once you know your reasoning behind purchasing a CBD gummy, it will help you narrow down your options.

While CBD has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat any health conditions, emerging research supports its efficacy as a natural, holistic treatment. By looking into consumer reviews, you will see anecdotes about how CBD has helped users improve their symptoms.

Therefore, it is recommended you do a little bit of research before jumping into any CBD purchases. An excellent way to determine if the CBD gummy product you are purchasing is legit is by looking into client reviews and third-party lab testing.

This alone will tell you a lot. You also want to make sure to investigate where the product was produced and manufactured. Ideally, you want to purchase from brands that are produced in FDA- or cGMP-approved facilities.

You also want to research whether the products are created without GMOs, fake additives, and fillers. We’re sure that you’ll be able to narrow down your choices from this list that we’ve created for you. We understand that choosing the right CBD gummy product can be a bit challenging, considering the wide variety of CBD gummy choices in the industry.

CBD Gummies FAQ(s)

Q1. Will CBD get me high?

CBD will not get you high; however, some CBD products do contain traces of THC. Some CBD products are made with full-spectrum CBD, meaning it has less than 0.3% THC. Other CBD products are made with CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD.

Products made with CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD do not carry traces of THC. Although CBD can’t get you high, if you are using a product containing full-spectrum CBD, you want to start in small doses. CBD is known to relax your body which may be followed by drowsiness.

Q2. Is CBD legal to use?

Yes. CBD is legal to use in the U.S. However, some states do not allow CBD products that contain traces of THC.

Q3. Will CBD cause me to fail a drug test?

If the product you consume contains full-spectrum THC, you may or may not pass a drug test. Although the percentage included in some CBD products is low, nothing is 100% assured that you will pass a drug test after consuming that said product.

If you are concerned about passing a drug test, it is best to partake in CBD products made with broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, meaning they are free of THC.

Q4. Can anyone use CBD products?

CBD products are considered harmless. However, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is best to consult a medical professional before taking CBD gummy bears or other products containing CBD.

CBD edibles are only available for those who are of age. Some states require you to be at least 18, while other states require you to be at least 21.

Conclusion

The different options for CBD are endless, so we created this list to help you make the best choice. Even if you’re against the use of THC, you can still reap the benefits that come from the hemp plant without any paranoia.

We’re sure that with all the claims there are out there, CBD will eventually be FDA approved to help with certain ailments.

Imagine getting a good night’s rest and waking up stress-free almost every day. CBD may be able to do that for you. We encourage you to do your own research and dig a little deeper; however, the top 25 on our list are a great place to start.