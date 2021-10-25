Join this once-in-a-lifetime experience raising funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and life-saving cancer research in hopes of being crowned the next Washington, D.C. Man & Woman of the Year!

Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) is a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in the DMV to raise funds for LLS in honor of local blood cancer survivors. Funds raised go directly to the LLS mission and better the lives of blood cancer patients and their families.

Ideal candidates are community and business leaders who are philanthropic, ambitious, socially active, resourceful, goal-oriented, and passionate about making a difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer.

Man & Woman of the Year is a network of individuals driven to find cures for cancer. Finding cures for cancer takes us all, and we need your help. If this is the campaign for you, consider nominating yourself or nominating someone you know to become a candidate by visiting www.mwoy.org/nca.

The 2022 Washington, D.C. Man & Woman of the Year campaign will kick off on Thursday, March 24, 2022 and end with a Grand Finale Gala on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

This year’s 30th Anniversary campaign was a record-breaking year! Meet our winners and see all the results here.

Interested in being a part of the campaign? Contact us by emailing the LLS staff to learn more about being a candidate, joining our Executive Leadership Team, or learning more about sponsorship opportunities.