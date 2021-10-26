The Most Strikingly Beautiful Leaves of the Season Are Almost Here

Leaf peepers needn’t drive to the Shenandoah for one of the prettiest autumn moments: the falling of the ginkgo leaves. Each year, the native Chinese tree turn a glorious gold and drop their leaves in unison—typically in mid to late October when temperatures fall, according to National Arboretum horticulturalist George Waters.

But first, the bad news (besides the stinky fruit): the ginko drop may not be as dramatic as in past seasons. Waters says ginkoes at the arboretum have been slow to change color during due to the unusually warm fall weather, and the recent draught has caused some ginko leaves to brown and fall off because the trees are “stressed.” But that’s not to say you won’t get your golden hour on a ginko-lined street.

“It depends on the placement—irrigated yards may do better. Some here that were growing in a place that was naturally moist, the colors are doing well,” says Waters. With the cooling temperatures, he estimates the leaves may fall in the next week to 10 days.

Sea of leaves in DC this morning pic.twitter.com/OSDFiBzE3d — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) November 13, 2019

So where should you go for peak ginkgo? In addition to the National Arboretum, which keeps a small grove of ginkgoes near the herb garden and Capitol Columns, certain DC streets are known for their golden hues. Swann Street, Northwest and Orleans Place, Northeast are well documented for their spectacular ginkgo drops, which coat the roadway in golden leaves. Streets around photo-ready Georgetown are another. If you’re up for a 70 mile drive from DC, the Ginkgo Grove at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce, Virginia boasts over 300 trees and is one of the largest public ginkgo groves in America. If you’re homebound, check out this virtual ginkgo seminar from Blandy/University of Virginia faculty.

