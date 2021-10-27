Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
WMATA’s first director of zero-emissions vehicles is overseeing Metrobus’s conversion to electric.
The close Wu-Tang Clan associate co-organized a conference at DC’s Eaton hotel about the impact of the hip-hop group.
Along with a Democratic colleague, the Bush White House alum signed on as the first DC lobbyist for the booming porn industry.
The local author’s new book, Life, I Swear, was inspired by her hit podcast about the experiences of Black women.
A Russia expert and star Trump-impeachment witness, Hill has a surprising new memoir about her tough UK upbringing that describes how despair feeds our polarization.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
