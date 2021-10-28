Robin Bell’s New Art Installation in Rockville Confronts Montgomery County’s History of Lynchings

Three men were lynched in Montgomery County in the late 1800s: Their names were George Peck, John Diggs-Dorsey, and Sidney Randolph.

Next month, an exhibit called “Certain Party or Parties Unknown”—its name derives from a common dodge in 19th century newspapers about who was responsible for such killings—will help the Maryland county confront that history. DC artist Robin Bell—most recently known for projecting anti-Trump messages onto the facade of the former president’s DC hotel—will now project photos and images from the 19th century, including nooses and inflammatory newspaper headlines, onto buildings in downtown Rockville. He’ll work with a team of other local artists, including Nikki Brooks, Alix Lambert, Curtis Woody, Liz Miller, Tim Davis, and LaShell Rivers.

The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County commissioned the project to help recognize November as the county’s newly declared Remembrance and Reconciliation Month. Viewers can take a short walking tour that begins at the Red Brick Courthouse. The exhibit will be on view from 7 to 9 PM for two nights only— Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. The event is free, and tickets are available here.