When chef Jarrad Silver was laid off during the pandemic from his job with Neighborhood Restaurant Group, he bought a wood-fired smoker and started barbecuing in the driveway of his home. The operation has evolved into a standout food truck specializing in Jewish- and Mediterranean-­style meats such as pulled lamb shoulder and pastrami short ribs. Make sure to load up on sides, particularly the lemon-schmaltz potatoes and harissa-roasted baby carrots. Inexpensive.

