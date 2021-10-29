Photos: Washington Is Under Water

The Washington region has been getting soaked all day, and there’s still more rain on the way. Twitter has been inundated with dramatic scenes from National Harbor, Southwest DC, Annapolis, Old Town Alexandria, and other coastal areas, as they experience some of the worst flooding in years.

Workers at the fish market are now using boats to get out. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/p7m6MOQQif — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) October 29, 2021

At the SW Seafood Market the best way to get from one side to the other is by row boat, as they deal with the Washington Channel of the Potomac that has flooded its banks. The mkt is still open they’re selling seafood at water’s edge. pic.twitter.com/Q9Ny3Ly2Tb — Sam Ford (@SamFord7News) October 29, 2021

It’s a great day to find out the rain boots I’ve had since college have a hole in them 🙃 pic.twitter.com/eKsdscIwT5 — Natalie Rubino (@newswithnatalie) October 29, 2021

Others making their own rain boots out of garbage bags @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/CCNZq6oshV — Natalie Rubino (@newswithnatalie) October 29, 2021

A few cars on Union St in Alexandria in front of the Torpedo Factory better leave soon. Tide is coming up fast! @SteveRudin7News @BillKelly7News @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/9z1Biaq5S1 — Alex Liggitt (@7NewsAlex) October 29, 2021

Rain in Old Town Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/RezqEvU9a3 — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) October 29, 2021

Careful of those river levels today! The Awakening at #NationalHarbor is going under and we’re not even at high tide for the day! Remember, high rain levels activate our combined sewage overflows in the District, so please be careful around the #PotomacRiver over the next 2 days! pic.twitter.com/lCNYH31JoM — PRK Network (@PotomacRiver) October 29, 2021

The rain is coming down hard now. Remember that this could be worst flooding in at least 10 years, according to NWS. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Bi3T20gcxd — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) October 29, 2021