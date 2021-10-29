News & Politics

Photos: Washington Is Under Water

The DC region is experiencing some of its worst coastal flooding in years.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph of National Harbor courtesy of PRK Network on Twitter.

The Washington region has been getting soaked all day, and there’s still more rain on the way. Twitter has been inundated with dramatic scenes from National Harbor, Southwest DC, Annapolis, Old Town Alexandria, and other coastal areas, as they experience some of the worst flooding in years.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Maya Pottiger
Maya Pottiger

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day