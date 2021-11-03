Where to Dine Out Around DC for Thanksgiving

Alexandria Restaurant Partners

Dine with waterfront views at Alexandria spots Ada’s on the River and Barca Pier & Wine Bar. Ada’s is serving a three-course dinner from 11 AM to 8 PM, priced at $59 per adult and $19 per child. Forgo traditional Thanksgiving fare at Barca with smoked duck breast, roasted calabaza, and seared striped bass.

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

The hotel restaurant is serving a three-course meal priced at $75 for adults and $25 for kids. The feast includes a poached pear salad, roasted turkey, maple ham, duck confit, mashed potatoes, and both pecan and pumpkin pie.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

The Park Hyatt hotel restaurant is serving a three-course holiday meal priced at $125 for adults and $55 for children. Menu highlights include roasted pumpkin soup, jumbo lump crab cake, and oysters to start, followed by slow-roasted prime rib, citrus-brined turkey, and duck breast. End the meal with pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate pecan tart, or ginger cranberry buns.

Charlie Palmer Steak

101 Constitution Ave., NW

This Capitol Hill spot is serving a $75 per person three-course dinner. First course options include soup, salad, and a shrimp cocktail. For your main course, choose from turkey, salmon, filet mignon, and steak. End your meal with apple cranberry cake, pumpkin cheesecake, or chocolate mousse. Add on additional sides for $10 each. Seatings are from noon to 8 PM.

CUT at Rosewood

1050 31st St., NW

The sit-down dinner at this Wolfgang Puck restaurant is a three-course meal priced at $155 per adult and $55 per child. Dinner is served between 2 and 9 PM, and reservations are required.

Equinox

818 Connecticut Ave., NW

This White House-adjacent restaurant is offering a three-course meal at $80 per person. Choose among a truffled white bean soup, arugula salad, or pan-seared sea scallops for your first course, and then dine on tofu and cauliflower curry, cider-beer brined turkey, or pomegranate glazed lamb loin as your main. End the meal with a seasonal dessert. Reservations are required, and there is a complimentary oyster and mushroom roast from 3 to 6:30 PM before dinner.

Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants

All four of Trabocchi’s DC-area locations are serving in-person feasts from 2 to 8 PM. The five-course meal at Fiola is $225 per person and features different luxe Italian options for each course. At Georgetown seafood destination Fiola Mare, order a la carte or choose the $150 four-course dinner. You can also reserve an igloo for an additional $325. Themed specials will be available at Wharf Spanish restaurant Del Mar, like roasted chestnut soup and roasted turkey, and igloo rentals are $300. More casual Sfoglina is serving its all-day menu with specialty items, like an herb-roasted turkey breast and gingerbread pumpkin rotolo.

Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St., NW

The Georgetown hotel is serving a buffet with two seatings at 1 and 4 PM. Executive Chef Jordi Gallardo and his team are preparing turkey, sage stuffing, whipped mashed potatoes, and a variety of vegetables. Food stations will offer from-the-sea selections, seasonal salads, and cheese and charcuterie. For little ones, a children’s buffet will be stocked with chicken tenders, beef sliders, mac and cheese, and more. Dessert options include pumpkin pie, salted caramel apple cheesecake, tartlets, mini cupcakes, and more. The buffet is $139 per adult and $49 per child.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

This Ivy City fine-dining restaurant is open from noon to 8 PM for a four-course tasting menu from chef Matt Baker. Feast on holiday staples, new dishes, and family-style sides for $105 per person, or $35 per child with a kid-friendly menu. Reservations are required, and there are indoor and outdoor seating options.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak, and Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

Dine out at this White House-adjacent spot, where a holiday spread is available from 11:30 AM to 9 PM at $64.95 per adult and $34.95 per child. Feast on classic Thanksgiving dishes, plus citrus cranberry relish, butternut squash with toasted marshmallow, and a slice of pumpkin chiffon pie for dessert. Reservations are required.

KNEAD Hospitality + Design

These restaurants are serving Thanksgiving meals from noon to 8 PM. Head to either Succotash location for home-cooked Southern staples, Gatsby for its regular menu and some holiday favorites, or The Grill for waterfront views and classic Thanksgiving dishes.

Knightsbridge Restaurant Group

All of restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s eateries are offering special Thanksgiving feasts and menus, whether you’re looking for an Indian spin (Rasika, Bindaas, Bombay Club), craving Mediterranean flavors (Sababa, Modena), seeking traditional American (Annabelle), or looking to try something new at just-opened French brasserie La Bise near the White House.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

The buzzy French brasserie is serving a $65 per person prix-fixe dinner of pumpkin soup, a winter lettuce salad, roasted turkey breast and leg confit, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. Executive Chef Greg Lloyd’s feast is available from noon to 10 PM.

Lincoln

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

Dine at this presidentially themed restaurant between noon to 8 PM on Thanksgiving. Choose a first course, and then feast on endless sides and an all-you-can-handle carving station, followed by your choice of dessert. The dinner is $60 per adult and $20 per child.

Lore Group

Lore Group restaurants Cafe Riggs and Lyle’s are both serving three-course, prix-fixe sit-down dinners. Reservations are required at both restaurants.

The Pembroke

1500 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle Hotel’s restaurant is serving a $95 three-course dinner from noon to 7 PM. Executive chef Taylor Burlingame’s holiday menu includes pumpkin soup, beet salad, fried Brussels sprouts, vegetable pot pie, and eight-ounce prime rib, turkey breast, and dessert options of apple tart, pumpkin pie, and crème brûlée. Reservations are required.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE, Suite 109

This waterfront Italian spot is open from noon to 8 PM for a three-course meal, priced at $65 per adult and $35 per child. The first two courses and sides are served family-style, then choose a slice of pumpkin or apple pie for dessert.

Salamander Resort & Spa

500 North Pendleton St., Middleburg

The destination Virginia resort is offering two ways to dine this year. Feast on a four-course prix-fixe menu for $175 per adult and $65 per child, with options of foie gras, scallops, wagyu ribeye, apple cider funnel cake, and more. Or indulge on the grand buffet, which includes a raw bar, pumpkin and sage ravioli, and spread of desserts for $125 per adult and $45 per child.

Trummer’s

7134 Main St., Clifton

Sit down for a family-style meal at this American bistro. For $87 per adult and $39 per child, you get starters, two entrees, sides, and desserts for the table. Menu highlights include cornbread with whipped honey butter, a rotisserie heritage turkey, honeynut squash risotto, and chocolate bourbon walnut pie. Try one of the specialty house cocktails, like the torched pumpkin martini.

Via Sophia

1001 14th St., NW

The Hamilton Hotel’s Italian restaurant is serving a $75 prix-fixe menu from 11 AM to 8 PM. Open to both guests and the public, the curated menu features foie gras, gnocchi, a turkey feast, grilled salmon, pecan pie, and tiramisu.

Wildfire

2001 International Dr., McLean

Dine on roasted turkey, glazed salmon, or beef tenderloin this Thanksgiving. The family-style menu costs $59.95 per adult and $27.95 per child. Dinner is served from 11 AM to 8:30 PM.