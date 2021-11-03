Food

On This National Sandwich Day, We Remember Our Fallen Heroes

Written by
| Published on
A codwich from the original Eamonn’s. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Today is National Sandwich Day, the day we grieve for the sandwiches that have left us.

The Tony Wood from Glen’s Garden Market

Photograph by Andrew Propp.

Smoked turkey, roast beef, cheddar, red onion, tomato, pickles, spicy mustard, and mayo on sourdough. To weep is to make less the depth of grief.

The Andrea’s Delight from DGS

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DGS Delicatessen (@dgsdelicatessen)

It had corned beef, Swiss, cole slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. Nothing gold can stay.

The fried fish sandwich at Eamonn’s A Dublin Chipper

Photograph by Scott Suchman

This delicacy topped Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert’s list of favorite fried fish sandos. From the days of old there is no permanence.

The Spiced Baby Goat Sandwich from G by Mike Isabella

Long before his empire fell apart, Mike Isabella was responsible for this sublime creation. The loss which is unknown is no loss at all.

The lemongrass beef bánh mì from Song Que

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Jannetta (@ianjannetta)

Us the most fleeting of all. Just once, everything, only for once. Once and no more.

Anything from Woodward Takeout Food (aka WTF)

Photograph by Scott Suchman

Above, the fried chicken and bacon biscuit. When we try to pick out anything by itself, we find it hitched to everything else in the universe.

The Baltimore dog from Johnny’s Half Shell

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

A hot dog is a sandwich. O that we had spent but one day in this world thoroughly well!

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day