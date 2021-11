The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be an all in-person event next year. It’s the first time since the spring of 2019 that the festival will be held with all real-life events.

The festival will begin on March 20, 2022, and will include events like an opening ceremony, a parade, the Pink Tie Party, and a kite festival. Lea Craigie-Marshall has been named the festival’s official artist and designed its poster.

