15 Fun Food Events Around DC

Ice Cream Jubilee released its seasonal flavors. Try scoops of the honey sage stuffing, sticky toffee pudding, black pepper bacon, and vegan chocolate peanut butter. There are also two ice cream pies—apple butter oatmeal cookie and pumpkin honeycomb pie—available to order.

Celebrate the Italian wine harvest at Masseria (1340 4th St., NE) tonight, November 11. The Annual Harvest Dinner features a five-course tasting menu from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli and the culinary team, with items like alba white truffles and matsutake mushrooms. The luxurious meal will have rare champagne pairings from the house of Dom Pérignon. Tickets are $595 per guest, and the dinner begins at 6:30 PM.

Ciel Social Club (601 K St., NW) opens its doors to the public tonight, November 11. The rooftop lounge serves Mediterranean-inspired small plates and a beverage menu with creative twists on popular cocktails, like a French 75-esque sip made with homemade cotton candy, and a completely clear pineapple and rum drink.

Seoulspice is opening its fifth location (439 7th St., NW) on Friday, November 12. Stop by the new Penn Quarter spot between 11 AM and 10 PM to get a free entree while supplies last.

NRG’s Novemberfest is back! The outdoor block party features 30 beers, 20 wines, 16 whiskeys, and cocktails by Show of Hands. Plus, all ticket-holders will be able to shop the wines and bottled cocktails. You won’t go hungry: there will be BBQ, tacos, jambalaya, mac and cheese, oysters, and baked goods available all day. Each $25 ticket comes with 20 food and drink tickets, and kids under 14 are free. November fest will be held at Evening Star Cafe (2000 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria) on Saturday, November 13 from noon to 5 PM.

Hungry Harvest’s Festival of Goodness is at Culture House (700 Delaware Ave., SW) on Saturday, November 13. From noon to 6 PM, stop by for food trucks, live music, interactive art, chef demos, a produce market, and beer and wine. Tickets are $10.

Columbia Heights coffee shop Doubles (3118 Georgia Ave., NW) is hosting a coffee tasting on Saturday, November 13. Head over at 2 PM for a free coffee and beer tasting, complete with snacks and brewing tutorials. The event is free, but you can RSVP here.

Van Ness spot Uptown Market (4465 Connecticut Ave., NW) is offering a tasting of its Thanksgiving offerings on Saturday, November 13. Stop by between 2 and 5 PM to try house-made sides, like truffle mac and cheese and orange glazed sweet potatoes, and even place a pickup order for Thanksgiving.

Celebrate Friendsgiving early at the Supreme Core Cider (2400 T St., NE) taproom. Sip on the cidery’s cider and indulge on southern Thanksgiving staples from B. Lin Catering, like buttermilk fried chicken breast, oven roasted brisket, sour cream mashed potatoes, and double chocolate brownies. Tickets start at $45, and the dinner is from 2 to 7 PM on Saturday, November 13.

Celebrate International Sherry Week at Barcelona Wine Bar with two chef-curated tapas and sherry pairings. The Cathedral Heights location (3310 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is serving skewers with boquerone, peppers, and olives, and a whipped ricotta montadito with red wine poached pears, each with its own sherry pairings. The 14th Street spot (1622 14th St., NW) is offering a bacalao fritter with lemon aioli and dill, and a grilled pear coca with pistachio verde and goat cheese. The pairings are available through Sunday, November 14.

Local brewery City-State (705 Edgewood St., NE) is hosting its monthly Books & Beer story hour on Sunday, November 14. Author Sarah Thomas and illustrator Jo Kosmides Edwards are the pair behind “Kalamata’s Kitchen,” and they’ll be on-site to discuss the book and answer questions. Signed books will be available to purchase, and guests who pre-order a book will get a $5 beer. The free event starts at 11 AM, and registration is required.

Explore how you can use herbs and spices in everyday drinks, like cocktails, mocktails, and ciders. This Shop Made in DC class is at the Georgetown location (1353 Wisconsin Ave., NW) on Sunday, November 14. Tickets are $30, and the class runs from noon to 2 PM.

Stop by Culture House (700 Delaware Ave., SW) for a friendsgiving pop-up market on Sunday, November 14. Held in the Avant Garden, there will be live music, local vendors, DIY classes and recipe demos, and a ton of food and drink offerings, including Natty Wine tastings and Mola Empanadas. It’s free to attend, with donations accepted, and the event runs from noon to 5 PM.

Capitol Hill restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 8th St., SE) is hosting gospel brunch on Sunday, November 14. Local singer Garrick T. Jordan will perform two, forty-five-minute shows at 12:45 PM and 2 PM. Tickets are $10 each, and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person.

Celebrate the sixth annual National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo (1785 Florida Ave., NW) on Sunday, November 14. Festivities include activities for children, like face painting and pupusa making, and more for the adults, like a dance workout and Latin market. New this year, 10 area moms were invited to participate in the “My Mom Makes The Best Pupusa” contest. The event features food and drink specials all day, live performances, and more. It’s free to attend and runs from noon to 7 PM.