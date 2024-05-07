Pineapple & Pearls Is Offering Free Dinner to 6 Singles Looking for Love

Who needs a DC season of Love is Blind? Capitol Hill fine-dining restaurant Pineapple & Pearls is hosting a free dinner for six singles looking for love.

“Find your perfect match or just a new friend. Who knows? Forget the dating apps—give P&P a shot,” the two-Michelin-star tasting menu destination wrote on Instagram today, announcing the promotion. If you’d like to shoot your shot, just slide into their Instagram DMs with your name, age, and a couple of sentences about why they should pick you. You can submit for yourself or a friend, and there are bonus points for video entries. Owner Aaron Silverman tells us there’s no criteria for the six singles, including gender or sexual orientation. You just have to be available for dinner on Thursday, May 16. Submissions are due this Friday, May 10, by 9 AM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PINEAPPLE AND PEARLS (@pineappleandpearlsdc)

Silverman says one of the company’s official goals this year is “have more fun,” and the singles’ night idea was born out of staff “spaghetti sessions” (as in throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks). He didn’t give too many hints as to what’s in store for the six singles, but they’ll all be seated together at a mirrored party table in the center of the dining room. We can only hope that the restaurants’ bedazzled handcuffs will get some use.

Dinner at the tasting menu restaurant normally costs $463 per person with tax and service fee. We just hope the singles are in it for the Right Reasons.

Join the conversation!