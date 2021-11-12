Dua Lipa Visited DC and Broke a Sweat at Barry’s Bootcamp

Grammy Award-winning singer Dua Lipa visited DC this week for 48 hours. The British-Albanian pop star arrived in the District to attend the Atlantic Council’s award gala on Wednesday, where Lipa was conferred with the Distinguished Artistic Leadership Award.

While her trip was brief, the “Levitating” singer explored the city beyond the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. Lipa, who was joined by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, snapped some shots of the typical tourist destinations: the White House, Capitol, Washington Monument, and Lincoln Memorial. (Grammy-winning stars — they’re just like us!) She also opted to sweat it out at Barry’s Bootcamp in Dupont Circle—the same workout spot graced by fellow pop star Harry Styles when he visited DC last year.

It’s been a fruitful week for celebrity sightings in DC. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shredded at Shaw Skate Park on Sunday, leaving a board for fans to claim. Meanwhile, football player-turned Kristen Cavallari husband-turned reality star-turned Kristen Cavallari divorcee Jay Cutler was spotted at Le Diplomate last weekend.

