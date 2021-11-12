Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted for Contempt of Congress

The Justice Department has charged Trump associate Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon defied a subpoena from the House committee that has been investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. One charge stems from Bannon’s refusal to show up to a deposition; the other is because Bannon did not hand over documents requested by the committee.

Bannon will be arraigned in the US District Court for the District of Columbia—the same court many of the January 6 defendants are cycling through. The arraignment date has not been scheduled. If convicted, Bannon could face a maximum of one year in jail per count with fines of up to $1,000.

Join the conversation!