News & Politics

Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted for Contempt of Congress

The Trump associate's charges stem from the January 6 Capitol riot.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

The Justice Department has charged Trump associate Steve Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon defied a subpoena from the House committee that has been investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. One charge stems from Bannon’s refusal to show up to a deposition; the other is because Bannon did not hand over documents requested by the committee.

Bannon will be arraigned in the US District Court for the District of Columbia—the same court many of the January 6 defendants are cycling through. The arraignment date has not been scheduled. If convicted, Bannon could face a maximum of one year in jail per count with fines of up to $1,000.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day