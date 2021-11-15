Dr. Despina Markogiannakis, a Washingtonian native and a Georgetown University and Howard College of Dentistry alumnae, is the Founder and Lead Dentist at Smiles of Chevy Chase, located in the heart of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Smiles of Chevy Chase is the most innovative practice in the area providing Advanced General and Implant Dentistry to the world through technology, experience and artistic skill.

As a leading woman in dentistry and in business, Dr. Markogiannakis is changing the standards of dental care across the nation, as evidenced by her new campaign launched today.

The campaign showcases how Dr. Markogiannakis is not only comprehensively changing lives and delivering dreams through dentistry but also exceeding expectations in the field of dentistry.

Smiles of Chevy Chase is at the forefront of modern dentistry. Smiles of Chevy Chase pushes the limits—thinking outside of the box every single day and truly leading the way in dental care. Smiles of Chevy Chase is inspiring smiles.

This video showcases how Dr. Markogiannakis uses the discipline and work ethic she learned as a former athlete and transfers it into her practice to ensure her mind and body are over prepared to treat patients and think outside the box as the entire medical field has been pushed through extremes during the pandemic.

“I continue to train physically to ensure my mind is always sharp since there is no margin for error when it comes to my patients,” says Dr. Markogiannakis.

We invite you to take a peek into her brand:

As a Washingtonian Top Dentist and The Face of Smile Makeover, Dr. Markogiannakis is known for her advanced training and expertise in General, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry. Being at the leading edge of digital dentistry allows her to complete smile makeovers and full mouth reconstructions seamlessly while guiding you through the process towards an optimal result.

Not only is Smiles of Chevy Chase focused on the beauty and health of your mouth but they are focused on the wellbeing of your entire body.

From technology guided dental procedures for crowns and fillings, to sophisticated implant and cosmetic treatments, the Smiles of Chevy Chase experience is unmatched. Just as technology is always changing, so are they; always pushing themselves beyond the extra mile by using their minds and bodies to think outside the box and lead the way.

This year, Smiles of Chevy Chase launched a Give Back Campaign, partnering with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society—giving back $30,000 to the LLS mission of fighting blood cancer. Currently, Smiles of Chevy Chase has partnered with the American Brain Foundation to give back to their mission.

For every patient that comes in for a visit, Smiles of Chevy Chase is giving one oral health kit to a community in need and a portion of their visit to a specific cause. This allows Smiles of Chevy Chase to do what they do best—encouraging patients to take care of their oral health while also making a larger impact in the world—and in turn, inspiring smiles.

Smiles of Chevy Chase is gearing up for a Give Back Campaign with American Red Cross and, next year, Dr. Markogiannakis will participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year campaign to raise $500,000 for LLS and its mission.

Follow @smilesofchevychase on social media to see how Dr. Markogiannakis inspires patients to change the world with their smile, every day!