Most DC Councilmembers Think That Ending DC’s Indoor Mask Mandate Is “Ahead of the Science”

On Tuesday, DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city’s indoor mask mandate would be lifted on Monday, November 22. But yesterday, several DC councilmembers voiced their opposition to the policy reversal in a letter to Bowser, calling her decision “ahead of the science.”

The ten councilmembers—including Chairman Phil Mendelson and three at-large representatives—cited rising transmission levels in neighboring Montgomery County, which will reinstate its mandate this Saturday. They note that children aged 5 to 11, who were eligible for vaccines less than two weeks ago, would not be considered fully vaccinated for several more weeks. And they point out that the White House will continue with indoor masking. In a briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher said that the White House “is following the CDC guidance, especially when it comes to workspaces, and we’ll keep our masks on.”

The only councilmembers who didn’t sign on to the letter are Ward 2’s Brooke Pinto, Ward 6’s Charles Allen, and at-large councilmember Christina Henderson.

Here’s what other people are saying:

As DC lifts mask mandate, Nesbitt says, "The world is not necessarily set up for the unvaccinated anymore." I asked about protecting kids too young for vaccines. She noted kids under 5 are "small portion of the population" & said families take precautions to protect their kids. — Julie Zauzmer Weil (@juliezweil) November 16, 2021

It’s poor judgment to lift the mask mandate in DC, as Montgomery County MD reinstitutes theirs for high transmission. — Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) November 18, 2021

So DC is lifting its mask mandate and Montgomery County is reimposing its mask mandate. COVID-life sure is confusing — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) November 17, 2021

I know I sound like a broken record, But many officials are going to have an extremely difficult time adjusting to covid as an endemic illness

The lack of clear off-ramps is why people aren’t trusting govt with public health.Constant state of emergency, even w/ vax and treatments https://t.co/a8aj8MpvlQ — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) November 18, 2021

Covid cases rising nationwide, thanksgiving surge approaching DC mayor @MayorBowser: oop time to get rid of the mask mandate pic.twitter.com/YujEcV15t3 — Nina Mozeihem (@ninazm_21) November 17, 2021