DC and Montgomery County Extend Their Indoor Mask Mandates

Although Covid case numbers in the District are trending down, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced yesterday that masks will continue to be mandatory at indoor public spaces—such as restaurants, bars, and gyms—until February 28. It had been set to expire Monday.

In Maryland’s Montgomery County, the indoor mask requirement—also expiring next week—has been lengthened to February 21. Last week, Prince George’s County extended its indoor mask mandate until March 9. Although Virginia recommends masking up indoors, the state doesn’t require it.

Bowser also extended the city’s limited public health emergency status—which allows hospitals and medical facilities to respond more nimbly and “modify procedures, deadlines, and standards”—until February 15.

While the question of a “vaccine passport” for entry into bars, restaurants, and other businesses had been up for debate in Montgomery County, the county’s council put off voting on the matter on Tuesday.