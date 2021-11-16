News & Politics

DC’s Indoor Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted Next Monday

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia user, NurseTogether.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced this morning that the city will lift the current indoor mask mandate on Monday, November 22. Bowser says that coronavirus vaccines are working, and they are preventing people from getting severely ill and dying from Covid.

According to DC Health, almost 80 percent of DC residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 100 percent of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the city last week occurred in unvaccinated people.

Locals will not be totally free from mask rules: Everyone still has to wear masks on public transportation; inside schools, childcare facilities, and libraries; at places where large groups of people live; and in city government buildings where there’s direct interaction between employees and the public.

Also, any private business may impose a mask requirement if they wish to do so.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day