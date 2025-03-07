Is a Trump Crackdown Coming to DC-Area Transportation?

Department of Homeland Security agents on Amtrak. A clampdown on Metro fare-jumpers. No murals on public roadways. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent letters on Thursday to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, and WMATA CEO Randy Clarke asking for changes to transportation systems around Washington, DC. He asked all thee leaders for reports within the next 30 days.

In his letter to Bowser, Duffy said he was concerned that some of the policies of DC’s Department of Transportation “are not aligned with the goals of safe and efficient operation for all road users.” In case that’s too subtle a message, he wants Black Lives Matter Plaza painted over:

For example, the application of murals or other forms of artwork within the traveled way can distract from the critical task of safe travel for everyone, including motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians; interfere with traffic control devices; and raise compliance concerns. These practices provide no demonstrated safety or operational purpose, adversely impact the effectiveness of other traffic control devices, and were installed intentionally to draw attention to their message rather than to promote the safety and mobility of road users and efficient use of the roadway in accordance with statute and regulation.

Duffy framed some of his concerns as matters of pedestrian safety, which is a real problem in the region. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office declined comment.

Duffy’s letter to Gardner talks about crime in Union Station, control of which Amtrak recently acquired. In addition to coordinating with law-enforcement agencies about safety outside the station, in the attached Metro station, and in Union Station’s parking garage, Duffy asked the railroad to “consider expanding its coordination to include other Federal security agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security.” A spokesperson for Amtrak has not yet replied to a request for comment.

WMATA, Duffy told Clarke, “must ensure crime and fare evasion are reduced.”

People traveling on the Metro system to reach their jobs, education, health care, and other critical services deserve a safe environment free of crime. The riders and workers of WMATA deserve nothing less.

Clarke received the letter “and thanks Secretary Duffy for his interest in working with us to further enhance safety and security on Metro,” a spokesperson for WMATA tells Washingtonian in a statement. “While we’ve made incredible progress, there is still more work to do. We are committed to continuous improvements and look forward to working with our federal partners, including the DC Attorney General, to enhance America’s Metro System.”

You can read Duffy’s letters below.

Duffy Bowser Letter by Washingtonian Magazine on Scribd

Duffy Amtrak Letter by Washingtonian Magazine on Scribd

Duffy WMATA Letter by Washingtonian Magazine on Scribd

Join the conversation!