Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety & Depression [2021 Update]

Treatment for social anxiety and anxiety disorders has sparked interest in CBD products. Cannabidiol has even been licensed by the FDA for the treatment of epilepsy, and it was recently found to successfully manage stress in a clinical studies experiment.

One of the most difficult things to deal with is abruptly unexpected melancholy thoughts, as they have a significant impact on a person’s well-being. This is because they affect routine activities, such as going to work and doing chores. If you have been coping with anxiety for a long time, you may begin to recognize its physical symptoms.

CBD products, particularly gummies, have numerous health benefits. With just one gummy, you may feel instantly better and comforted. CBD gummies may make your life easier, whether you have persistent anxiety or are experiencing your first symptoms. So, in this article, we will present you with the best CBD gummies for anxiety.

Top 25 Best CBD Gummies on the Market

BudPop : Overall Best CBD Gummies Online Fab CBD : Top CBD Gummies for Anxiety Cheef Botanicals : Best Gummy Brand Medterra : Most Effective CBD & Hemp Gummies CBDistillery : True Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy

#1. BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies Online



BudPop is a company founded by several young professionals willing to promote the benefits of implementing CBD gummies for anxiety in your everyday life. People fighting anxiety and depression are often advised to try using CBD products to cope with these disorders.

This site offers you one of the best CBD gummies for anxiety. They contain a blend of ingredients, which when combined, give extraordinary results. There are also different types of CBD gummies for different purposes. However, we will focus on the blend intended to promote relaxation and calm.

CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies

Have you ever heard of Ashwagandha? Ashwagandha is a special herb that grows in India and the Middle East, and it is used as alternative medicine that heals conditions naturally.

The most effective results are noticed in treating anxiety. It also increases energy and focus and promotes sleep. BudPop offers the perfect combination of CBD and Ashwagandha, packed into a gummy.

Features

Mixed berry flavor

30 gummies per bottle

25mg CBD and 150mg Ashwagandha per gummy

Vegan-friendly

Pros

Fast and free shipping

20% discount on the first order

High-quality and non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Gluten-free

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Experience

Most of the customers are first-time consumers of CBD edibles, and according to the reviews, the experiences have been mostly positive. Clients have been satisfied with the taste, price, and especially the fast shipping.

#2. Fab CBD: Top Hemp CBD Gummies for Anxiety



This brand has been on the market for a while now, and they are one of the best CBD brands out there. Known for their quality range of products, Fab CBD helps you include cannabis in your daily routine to make your life more functional.

If you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety and signs of depression for the first time in your adult life, maybe it is time to consider trying CBD gummies. The brand offers THC-free gummies, which will help you control stressful situations, focus on important tasks, and at the end of the day, sleep better.

Fab CBD Chews

These delicious little helpers are available on the market so you can get the best out of CBD and experience the relief you have been looking for. Once you get used to the benefits CBD provides to you, you will regret not buying them sooner.

If you want to regularly use them, be prepared to buy a new bottle every month, as there are 30 of them in each container.

Furthermore, the gummies are made of CBD isolate and do not have THC in them. They are vegan, which makes them the perfect fit for anyone. The flavor is also refreshing, so it makes them even more enjoyable.

If it is your first time using CBD products and your level of anxiety is not that high, you can split the gummies in two and only take one half. This can also be beneficial if your budget is quite modest.

Features

Vegan-friendly

THC-free

30 pieces in a package

Made with CBD isolate

25mg CBD per gummy

Pros

Fast and secure shipping

Non-GMO

Free shipping on orders of $99 or above

Good customer service

Offers and deals convenient to clients

Cons

Shipping to Canada and the U.K. is not available

Customer Experience

Customers have been satisfied with this brand’s services and recommend it with pleasure. Also, first-time users claimed to be more than confident in trying CBD gummies after reading the reviews and going through their website.

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Best Gummy Brand



Cheef Botanicals consists of a team of highly enthusiastic experts promoting alternative medicine as the right way of living. Their mission is to educate the public about the huge benefits you get from cannabis products. They offer a healthy and natural alternative to people who are used to pharmaceutical drugs.

The brand is slowly but surely succeeding in turning people to nature and making them naturally reap the benefits of healing. Their goal is for you to find the balance and stability necessary, so your body can function properly.

Cheef Botanicals partners with Colorado farms, and they assure you the process of production is under their control. All of their products are plant-based and can be used by consumers allergic to gluten and dairy.

Vegan CBD Gummies

These organic fruit snacks are made through an all-natural process and can instantly make your life more exciting and enthusiastic. They contain no animal gelatin and are vegan, too.

Their potency is pretty strong, so the right dose for some clients might not be adequate for others. You should adjust how much you are consuming considering your level of anxiety. The best way is to start with smaller doses by splitting the gummies, and then gradually increase the amount you are taking.

Features

High potency

30 pieces per bottle

10mg of CBD per gummy

100% natural

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

No artificial flavors and colors

Vegan-friendly

Available in different sizes

Cons

Gummies contain THC, which is not suitable for some

Customer Experience

You can find many customer reviews on their site, and clients have been praising their fast shipping the most. However, the mental and physical strength they provide must not be overlooked.

#4. Medterra: Most Effective CBD & Hemp Gummies

From the beginning of the company, the goal of the Medterra team has been to be innovative in the evolution of CBD products. They are a bunch of young hardworking people trying to spread the knowledge of CBD benefits to the general public.

They strongly believe in the contribution their products can have to your life quality and how they can positively influence it. Medterra assures you its products are legal and safe to use and can help you in many new and exciting ways.

Medterra gummies are U.S.-grown, THC-free, and non-GMO. Combined with different ingredients, you can choose gummies for various conditions and moods.

Keep Calm Gummies

The L-Theanine and CBD combo make the perfect match in fighting anxiety. L-Theanine is an amino acid that helps reduce blood pressure and promotes sleep and relaxation.

If mood swings have become a part of your character, the Keep Calm Gummies are the type of product you should go with. They may help you stabilize your mood and provide a natural sense of calmness and balance.

Features

25mg CBD per serving

Tropical fruit flavor

CBD isolate

50mg L-theanine

30 gummies in a package

Pros

No sugar

Affordable price

Transparent about ingredients

Fast and secure shipping

Non-GMO

Cons

No money-back guarantee

Customer Experience

Clients have been excited by the many choices they are offered when choosing gummies for a specific purpose. They were especially surprised by the convenient offer to buy one and get one product free. It was easy for them to find the right type of gummies, as there is a clear description under every product type.

#5. CBDistillery: True Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy





This brand offers a variety of product bundle packages that can save you money. Depending on the reason for your purchase, you can select from a variety of gummies. Any type may assist you in maintaining a clear head and remaining relaxed both at night and during the day.

CBDistillery is dedicated to providing premium CBD gummies made from non-GMO industrial hemp. They offer gummies made from CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD, and broad-spectrum CBD, so you can choose the one you prefer. However, the gummies meant for relaxation are broad-spectrum, so there is no THC. There is a range of natural refreshing tastes to pick from, so you can find your favorite, too.

The company takes pride in the consistency and the potency of its products. Their main goal is to meet each client’s needs and ensure they are completely satisfied.

CBD Anytime Gummies

These tropical fruit-flavored gummies are ready to be taken any time of the day. You may be able to stay focused and relaxed wherever you are and face whatever obstacle unexpectedly comes in front of you.

The name they carry is self-explanatory and quite encouraging for first-timers to start using CBD products. This sweet snack can be taken any time of the day and can be enjoyed and benefited from on every occasion.

Features

Tropical fruit favor

Anytime gummies are THC-free

30 gummies per bottle

30mg CBD per gummy

Pros

20% discount if you subscribe

Free shipping

Non-GMO

Affordable prices

Third-party lab results accessible for clients

Cons

A hint of hemp flavor in gummies

Customer Experience

There are a variety of favorable testimonials available, ranging from those dealing with muscle pain caused by sports injuries to people dealing with anxiety. It has aided them in a variety of ways, and they have been pleased with the gummies’ effectiveness.

CBDfx is a popular CBD gummy brand that caters to a variety of occasions and moods. These gummies may boost your mood, appetite, memory, sleep, and cognitive abilities. The finest thing about them is that they may help you keep calm and comfortable while fighting bad habit cravings.

They are sweet and tasty bites that let you enjoy the benefits of CBD in delicious, easy-to-manage servings. They are perfect for first-time users who want to get the most out of their CBD and fight anxiety.

Pros

Free shipping

Wide range of edibles to choose from

CBD isolate options

Supplements for your health and well-being

Delicious mixed berry flavor

Natural ingredients

Cons

Shipping only to U.S. customers

Customer Experience

Customers loved how quickly their orders arrived and how wide the price range was. They have also been loyal to this brand because of the range of tastes and product uses.

Gummies made with the best and most trusted CBD extracts are produced by this company. They may assist you in fighting anxiety and depression, and their Calm gummies were created to help you deal with life’s stressful challenges more effectively.

With a natural blend of lemon balm and full-spectrum hemp, you can combat everyday stress while also encouraging a sense of peace and relaxation.

Pros

Inexpensive

Discounts offered for veterans

Fast shipping

U.S.-grown hemp

Various flavors

Lab results presented on the website

Cons

Hemp is not certified as organic

Customer Experience

With positive reviews abound on the internet, you may learn about a variety of reasons why customers choose to use this brand’s services. Customers praised the company’s high standards and openness when it comes to their gummies and other items.

Premium Jane provides high-quality CBD gummies to help you deal with anxiety. You may attain your goals and increase your peacefulness, as they keep you calm and focused. Many of their customers use these CBD gummies to help with sleep and anxiety, as the two are frequently associated. These products, which are infused with CBD, chamomile, GABA, melatonin, and other ingredients, may allow your body to relax.

Pros

High potency

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab results available

Organic hemp

Non-GMO

Cons

Limited variety of potencies and flavors

Customer Experience

Customers who require a stronger daily dose of CBD gummies appear to be the most satisfied with their purchase, as there are only two potencies available from this brand.

Joy Organics’ commitment to environmental awareness is based on compassion, which extends beyond its employees and consumers. Their CBD gummies will undoubtedly assist you in dealing with whatever stress life throws at you.

You can achieve the tranquility and calmness you want with just one tasty gummy. Each one may help you relax and unwind without losing your concentration. The perfect mix of strawberry and lemon will make the experience even more pleasurable.

Pros

Gluten-free

90-day satisfaction guaranteed

Lab results published

THC-free

Vegan-friendly

Cons

More expensive than some other brands

Customer Experience

Customers have been satisfied, even with the higher pricing, and believe the product is worth their money. The quality of the product, as well as its texture and flavor, have met their high expectations.

Looking for a more effective strategy to improve your overall health and well-being? These CBD edibles make it simple to consume CBD daily. cbdMD gummies are the most convenient way to maintain your mental and physical health on a daily basis. Mixed flavors of strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit are available as a combination in each bottle.

Pros

THC-free

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Organic ingredients

Precise amount of CBD offered

Infused with superior broad-spectrum formula

Different potency options available

Cons

Added sugar

Customer Experience

Customers have claimed they have been pleased with this brand’s gummies and encourage those who have not tried them to do so. Their taste is amazing and the effects can be instantly felt.

Palm Organix offers the greatest CBD gummies that may elevate and increase your mood, whether you are new to CBD or trying to improve your overall wellness routine.

Each jar contains 20 soft, chewy gummies that are naturally flavored and colored with fruit. Each product contains a wide range of therapeutic chemicals and cannabinoids derived from organically farmed hemp plants.

Pros

THC-free

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Natural fruit flavors

U.S.-grown hemp

Cons

More expensive than other brands

Customer Experience

Customers have appreciated the fact the company is run by a family, as it inspires confidence in them. These CBD gummies are sure to make you happy, and a lot of people have claimed it is the best purchase they have ever made.

Green Roads is proud to offer CBD gummies that have the best taste on the market. You can choose between their regular Relax Bears and their high strength Relax Bears, which contain more CBD per gummy bear.

If you are one of those who is fascinated by flavors and colors, the Green Roads CBD gummies will be a great relief.

Pros

Available discounts

50% discount for military personnel

Updated lab results

Mixed fruit flavors

Free shipping for orders above $50

Cons

Shipping within the U.S. only

Customer Experience

Customers opting for a lighter CBD dosage will be more than delighted with this brand. Their CBD requirements have been met, and they have enjoyed the gummies’ shape and colors.

It is no secret PureKana makes some of the best CBD gummies around. You can pick from a range of strengths and flavors, so decide on one and start organizing your life. In addition, the plants are grown strictly in compliance with the norms and standards of the U.S. Farm Bill.

Essentially, this indicates their products are of an unmatched quality compared to other lower-rated competitors. PureKana CBD Calm Gummies are your best bet if you are seeking high-quality hemp extracts.

Pros

Organic and non-GMO

Ashwagandha and CBD combination

Vegan-friendly

Original grape formula made with natural flavors

Fast shipping

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Slower delivery than other brands

Customer Experience

Customers said they received rapid service, and the product did exactly what it says it will.

See what the buzz is all about with JustCBD gummies and begin living the stress-free life you have always wanted. This well-known Florida-based brand has been in the industry for a few years and continues to delight clients around the United States.

To the untrained eye, these brightly colored gummies appear to be ordinary gummy bears. However, they are much more than that. There are also many flavors in each jar, and sugar, beet sugar, and gelatin are all used in their production, along with various flavors.

Pros

Variety of unique CBD gummies in shape and colors

Third-party lab test results available

Wide range of flavors

Different potencies offered

Cons

Not very popular

Customer Experience

According to customers, the CBD gummies they received were a more enjoyable and colorful way to experience and enjoy the product. Customers claimed this brand’s gummies had an intensely refreshing flavor without the overpowering aftertaste of other brands.

The name Five is a nod to their dedication to the whole hemp plant, so you will get the most benefit from hemp if you use a CBD to hemp compound ratio of 5:1. That equates to some of the highest-quality CBD available, backed by a formidable team.

Their gummies are vegan and contain all-natural ingredients. From one to three gummies each day, you may find your ideal dosage and begin enjoying the many health benefits of Five CBD gummies. You can utilize these to improve the quality of your life.

Pros

U.S.-grown hemp

No aftertaste

Vegan-friendly

Variety of flavors

Certificates of Analysis available on website

Cons

Contains THC

Customer Experience

The only flaw customers have seen is that the prices can be unpredictable. In any other case, they found these gummies to be quite beneficial and efficient. They have also called them a tasty delight and a daily dose of awesomeness.

You can choose from a variety of gummies when you shop with this company. If you are on the fence about trying this brand, they sell sample packs of CBD gummies for a reasonable price for you to try. In addition, a wide variety of flavors are available, so there is something to suit practically any palate.

CBD American Shaman’s CBD gummies are infused with hemp oil rich in terpenes, and you can go for mixed fruit gummies or the gourmet gummies in your favorite flavors.

Pros

Non-GMO

45-day refund policy

Third-party lab tested

THC-free options

Wide range of products

Cons

Not vegan

Customer Experience

The vast majority of customers have been pleased with this product. Only consumers who took gummies for pain relief gave them negative ratings, claiming they were not as useful or effective as expected. But, users have said they helped treat anxiety.

Tommy Chong attributes much of his recovery from cancer to cannabis use in treatment. So, he is eager to spread the word about the benefits of CBD and denies a message via their products. The brand’s gummies are available in two variations — Full Spectrum 300mg CBD gummies and Full Spectrum 750mg CBD sour gummies.

CBD customers prefer hemp cultivated in the United States, and Tommy Chong’s CBD candies are believed to be made from hemp cultivated on organic farms in the U.S.

Pros

Quickly absorbed

Multiple dose options

Third-party lab tested

100% full-spectrum CBD

Cons

High prices

Not vegan-friendly

Customer Experience

Clients indicated their moods have improved significantly, depression has vanished, and they wake up feeling refreshed after a good night’s sleep after taking these gummies.

Cannabis oil startup NuLeaf Naturals, launched in 2014, claims to provide high-quality organic CBD oil products that are pure and effective. They are a CBD brand that promotes a healthy way of life and provides you with the means to do it. A third-party lab verifies all of NuLeaf Naturals’ products to makes sure they are free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals.

Pros

Fast and free shipping

Potent

Made in GMP-certified facility

Cons

Limited CBD products

Customer Experience

Customers adore this brand, its goods, and the quick delivery. Customers also like the fairness of the prices and are loyal to the business as a result.

The Verma Farms CBD product line, which includes a wide range of flavors, is one of the most impressive on the market. Verma Farms offers a vast range of flavors that no other company can match, and several of its products are available in sugar-free varieties as well. It also uses hemp grown in the United States in the production of its gummies.

Pros

Extensive range of CBD products

Organic gummies

Great reputation

Inexpensive products

Cons

No returns on opened products

Customer Experience

Customers have said Verma Farms CBD gummies are among the best because of the taste and quality. CBD gummies from this brand come in tasty flavors like Blueberry Wave and Maui Melon and are portable. Users have been happy with the price, too.

Royal CBD combines CBD capsules and oil in the shape of a tasty gummy, making consumption easier. Capsules and gummies are both convenient dosage forms. However, the benefit of gummies is that they may be divided into smaller doses if necessary, and they are easier to swallow for those who dislike ingesting capsules.

Pros

Free shipping

Non-GMO

THC-free

Vegan-friendly

Organic hemp

Cons

No international shipping

Customer Experience

Royal CBD gummies are being lauded by customers as a delicious way to get the health benefits of CBD without giving up the taste. Their concentration and focus improved dramatically, and their worry subsided almost instantly.

Sweet and sour flavor lovers will love the CBD candy Penguin has to offer. Neither THC nor pesticides are present in the gummy worms sold by this brand. In addition, they have been thoroughly tested by a third party, so CBD fans with a sweet tooth can rejoice.

Their worm-shaped gummies have a distinct flavor that gives them the edge you crave. So, take control of your life and lead a relaxed and stable one thanks to these little worms.

Pros

Educational articles available

Fast shipping

Pure CBD isolate

Non-GMO hemp

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Low potency

Customer Experience

When it comes to worm candies, buyers have said Penguin gummies look and taste exactly like the conventional ones. Additionally, CBD was a new term for many of the visitors, and the pages on the site dedicated to it were really useful for them to learn more about it.

Hemp extract gummies are a delicious, vegan method to ease chronic pain and inflammation while also balancing your moods and stress levels. They are sugar-coated and made with hemp extract, not just hemp oil.

R+R Medicinals, a two-year-old brand, is currently very well-regarded in the market. However, despite their inexperience, they produce some of the best CBD products currently available.

Pros

Organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

Possible discounts

Educational articles on the site

Cons

Small range of products

Customer Experience

It is important to customers that R+R Medicinals ships quickly. When you are in a hurry and desperate for the merchandise, speedy shipping means a lot. Most customers also thought the prices were very affordable.

On the market, you will find yet another reputable name. They take great satisfaction in being able to produce the greatest hemp in the country. To maintain your balance and help you stay calm, Cornbread Hemp gives you its gummy product. Their CBD products have shown remarkable promise in the treatment of anxiety, according to users.

Pros

30-day satisfaction guaranteed

Third-party lab tested

50% discount for the disabled

Fast shipping

Cons

Only one potency offers

Customer Experience

Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies have received good reviews, especially for addressing mood swings. Customers raved about them as instant mood stabilizers and are eager to place their next order.

Cannabis-derived CBD edibles from Pure Relief are a tasty and convenient way to reap all of the benefits of hemp without the psychoactive side effects. Their vegan hemp gummies are a great option for individuals who are new to CBD or just want a convenient method to take it with them everywhere they go.

Pros

Fast shipping

Transparency about ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Variety of products

Cons

International shipping not available

Customer Experience

Customers appreciated how well the product works, and those who have been users of this product for a long time are likely to make repeat purchases in the future.

With this brand, you can choose from a broad variety of flavors when placing your order, including watermelon kiwi and berry tea. Just Live may help you deal with stress and anxiety by guiding you along the way.

Pros

THC-free

Different potencies available

Affordable products

Third-party lab tested

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Free shipping not offered

Customer Experience

Most Just Live customers are athletes seeking relief from the pain associated with sports injuries. However, these products may also be effective in treating anxiety and depression.

What Should You Consider When Choosing CBD Gummy Brands?

A brand’s reputation is the first thing you should take into consideration when choosing CBD gummies. A brand that cares about its clients will not leave disappointed and unsatisfied clients behind. By searching for reviews online, you can easily discover what kind of reputation a specific brand retains.

Another important thing is the amount of money you are willing to pay. Prices may vary drastically depending on the brand you have your eye on. So, you should set a budget limit before you start looking for a product.

Lab testing is another key factor when choosing a brand, as those that have lab results presented on their sites are always trustworthy and offer high-quality products. Third-party lab testing and Certificates of Analysis are the information that must be available for you to ensure safety and transparency.

Hemp sources must be traceable so you can have a clear picture of what you are consuming. Hemp can be grown everywhere in the world, so you should be aware of where the product comes from before buying it. Hemp grown in the U.S. is the most reliable, and the brands suggested in this article have full control over the production of products.

Depending on your anxiety level, you should consider different products with different potencies. If it is your first time consuming CBD gummies, make sure you start with the right dosage and intensity. After you experience the primary effects, you can gradually increase the dose or even try a product with stronger potency.

How to Decide Which CBD Gummies Are Best for You

Find information about the hemp origin and discover if it is organic.

Consider the THC percentage present in the final product.

Read about CBD benefits in general.

Find brand reviews online, and form an objective opinion about the brand.

Find third-party lab testing results on the website.

FAQs: CBD Gummies

Q. Where can you buy CBD gummies?

Every brand’s website featured in this list has CBD gummies for sale online. You can also seek assistance from customer care if you have any questions about the purchase procedure.

Q. Is CBD legal?

Since the 2018 legalization of hemp plants, CBD has been available on the market without a prescription. However, CBD products are only legal if the THC content is less than 0.3%.

Q. Are CBD gummies more effective than other CBD edibles?

The gummies are just as effective as any other CBD-containing product, but they are a lot more fun to consume. Because they are edibles, they are digested and absorbed more slowly than other goods, but their effects on the body are long-lasting as a result.

Q. Can CBD treat anxiety?

There is some evidence to suggest CBD may be beneficial for those struggling with anxiety or depression. However, more investigation, such as clinical studies, is required. Overall, CBD is thought to work as an antidepressant to alleviate sadness and anxiety by changing serotonin levels in the brain.

Conclusion

Because of its anti-anxiety qualities, CBD is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Although the effects of CBD oil on the human brain are still not fully known, recent research reveals encouraging outcomes when utilizing such products to control anxiety and depressive disorders.

Gummies are a pleasant way to get CBD in the form of sweets. With so many CBD product brands to choose from, you can find the one that best meets your needs, and start living your life to the fullest.