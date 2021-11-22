Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety & Depression [2021 Update]

Treatment for social anxiety and anxiety disorders has sparked interest in CBD products. Cannabidiol has even been licensed by the FDA for the treatment of epilepsy, and it was recently found to successfully manage stress in a clinical studies experiment.
One of the most difficult things to deal with is abruptly unexpected melancholy thoughts, as they have a significant impact on a person’s well-being. This is because they affect routine activities, such as going to work and doing chores. If you have been coping with anxiety for a long time, you may begin to recognize its physical symptoms.
CBD products, particularly gummies, have numerous health benefits. With just one gummy, you may feel instantly better and comforted. CBD gummies may make your life easier, whether you have persistent anxiety or are experiencing your first symptoms. So, in this article, we will present you with the best CBD gummies for anxiety.
Top 25 Best CBD Gummies on the Market
- BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies Online
- Fab CBD: Top CBD Gummies for Anxiety
- Cheef Botanicals: Best Gummy Brand
- Medterra: Most Effective CBD & Hemp Gummies
- CBDistillery: True Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy
#1. BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies Online
BudPop is a company founded by several young professionals willing to promote the benefits of implementing CBD gummies for anxiety in your everyday life. People fighting anxiety and depression are often advised to try using CBD products to cope with these disorders.
This site offers you one of the best CBD gummies for anxiety. They contain a blend of ingredients, which when combined, give extraordinary results. There are also different types of CBD gummies for different purposes. However, we will focus on the blend intended to promote relaxation and calm.
CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies
Have you ever heard of Ashwagandha? Ashwagandha is a special herb that grows in India and the Middle East, and it is used as alternative medicine that heals conditions naturally.
The most effective results are noticed in treating anxiety. It also increases energy and focus and promotes sleep. BudPop offers the perfect combination of CBD and Ashwagandha, packed into a gummy.
Features
- Mixed berry flavor
- 30 gummies per bottle
- 25mg CBD and 150mg Ashwagandha per gummy
- Vegan-friendly
Pros
- Fast and free shipping
- 20% discount on the first order
- High-quality and non-GMO
- Third-party lab tested
- Gluten-free
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available on the official website
Customer Experience
Most of the customers are first-time consumers of CBD edibles, and according to the reviews, the experiences have been mostly positive. Clients have been satisfied with the taste, price, and especially the fast shipping.
#2. Fab CBD: Top Hemp CBD Gummies for Anxiety
This brand has been on the market for a while now, and they are one of the best CBD brands out there. Known for their quality range of products, Fab CBD helps you include cannabis in your daily routine to make your life more functional.
If you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety and signs of depression for the first time in your adult life, maybe it is time to consider trying CBD gummies. The brand offers THC-free gummies, which will help you control stressful situations, focus on important tasks, and at the end of the day, sleep better.
Fab CBD Chews
These delicious little helpers are available on the market so you can get the best out of CBD and experience the relief you have been looking for. Once you get used to the benefits CBD provides to you, you will regret not buying them sooner.
If you want to regularly use them, be prepared to buy a new bottle every month, as there are 30 of them in each container.
Furthermore, the gummies are made of CBD isolate and do not have THC in them. They are vegan, which makes them the perfect fit for anyone. The flavor is also refreshing, so it makes them even more enjoyable.
If it is your first time using CBD products and your level of anxiety is not that high, you can split the gummies in two and only take one half. This can also be beneficial if your budget is quite modest.
Features
- Vegan-friendly
- THC-free
- 30 pieces in a package
- Made with CBD isolate
- 25mg CBD per gummy
Pros
- Fast and secure shipping
- Non-GMO
- Free shipping on orders of $99 or above
- Good customer service
- Offers and deals convenient to clients
Cons
- Shipping to Canada and the U.K. is not available
Customer Experience
Customers have been satisfied with this brand’s services and recommend it with pleasure. Also, first-time users claimed to be more than confident in trying CBD gummies after reading the reviews and going through their website.
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Best Gummy Brand
Cheef Botanicals consists of a team of highly enthusiastic experts promoting alternative medicine as the right way of living. Their mission is to educate the public about the huge benefits you get from cannabis products. They offer a healthy and natural alternative to people who are used to pharmaceutical drugs.
The brand is slowly but surely succeeding in turning people to nature and making them naturally reap the benefits of healing. Their goal is for you to find the balance and stability necessary, so your body can function properly.
Cheef Botanicals partners with Colorado farms, and they assure you the process of production is under their control. All of their products are plant-based and can be used by consumers allergic to gluten and dairy.
Vegan CBD Gummies
These organic fruit snacks are made through an all-natural process and can instantly make your life more exciting and enthusiastic. They contain no animal gelatin and are vegan, too.
Their potency is pretty strong, so the right dose for some clients might not be adequate for others. You should adjust how much you are consuming considering your level of anxiety. The best way is to start with smaller doses by splitting the gummies, and then gradually increase the amount you are taking.
Features
- High potency
- 30 pieces per bottle
- 10mg of CBD per gummy
- 100% natural
Pros
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping on all orders
- No artificial flavors and colors
- Vegan-friendly
- Available in different sizes
Cons
- Gummies contain THC, which is not suitable for some
Customer Experience
You can find many customer reviews on their site, and clients have been praising their fast shipping the most. However, the mental and physical strength they provide must not be overlooked.
#4. Medterra: Most Effective CBD & Hemp Gummies
From the beginning of the company, the goal of the Medterra team has been to be innovative in the evolution of CBD products. They are a bunch of young hardworking people trying to spread the knowledge of CBD benefits to the general public.
They strongly believe in the contribution their products can have to your life quality and how they can positively influence it. Medterra assures you its products are legal and safe to use and can help you in many new and exciting ways.
Medterra gummies are U.S.-grown, THC-free, and non-GMO. Combined with different ingredients, you can choose gummies for various conditions and moods.
Keep Calm Gummies
The L-Theanine and CBD combo make the perfect match in fighting anxiety. L-Theanine is an amino acid that helps reduce blood pressure and promotes sleep and relaxation.
If mood swings have become a part of your character, the Keep Calm Gummies are the type of product you should go with. They may help you stabilize your mood and provide a natural sense of calmness and balance.
Features
- 25mg CBD per serving
- Tropical fruit flavor
- CBD isolate
- 50mg L-theanine
- 30 gummies in a package
Pros
- No sugar
- Affordable price
- Transparent about ingredients
- Fast and secure shipping
- Non-GMO
Cons
- No money-back guarantee
Customer Experience
Clients have been excited by the many choices they are offered when choosing gummies for a specific purpose. They were especially surprised by the convenient offer to buy one and get one product free. It was easy for them to find the right type of gummies, as there is a clear description under every product type.
#5. CBDistillery: True Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy
This brand offers a variety of product bundle packages that can save you money. Depending on the reason for your purchase, you can select from a variety of gummies. Any type may assist you in maintaining a clear head and remaining relaxed both at night and during the day.
CBDistillery is dedicated to providing premium CBD gummies made from non-GMO industrial hemp. They offer gummies made from CBD isolate, full-spectrum CBD, and broad-spectrum CBD, so you can choose the one you prefer. However, the gummies meant for relaxation are broad-spectrum, so there is no THC. There is a range of natural refreshing tastes to pick from, so you can find your favorite, too.
The company takes pride in the consistency and the potency of its products. Their main goal is to meet each client’s needs and ensure they are completely satisfied.
CBD Anytime Gummies
These tropical fruit-flavored gummies are ready to be taken any time of the day. You may be able to stay focused and relaxed wherever you are and face whatever obstacle unexpectedly comes in front of you.
The name they carry is self-explanatory and quite encouraging for first-timers to start using CBD products. This sweet snack can be taken any time of the day and can be enjoyed and benefited from on every occasion.
Features
- Tropical fruit favor
- Anytime gummies are THC-free
- 30 gummies per bottle
- 30mg CBD per gummy
Pros
- 20% discount if you subscribe
- Free shipping
- Non-GMO
- Affordable prices
- Third-party lab results accessible for clients
Cons
- A hint of hemp flavor in gummies
Customer Experience
There are a variety of favorable testimonials available, ranging from those dealing with muscle pain caused by sports injuries to people dealing with anxiety. It has aided them in a variety of ways, and they have been pleased with the gummies’ effectiveness.
#6. CBDfx
CBDfx is a popular CBD gummy brand that caters to a variety of occasions and moods. These gummies may boost your mood, appetite, memory, sleep, and cognitive abilities. The finest thing about them is that they may help you keep calm and comfortable while fighting bad habit cravings.
They are sweet and tasty bites that let you enjoy the benefits of CBD in delicious, easy-to-manage servings. They are perfect for first-time users who want to get the most out of their CBD and fight anxiety.
Pros
- Free shipping
- Wide range of edibles to choose from
- CBD isolate options
- Supplements for your health and well-being
- Delicious mixed berry flavor
- Natural ingredients
Cons
- Shipping only to U.S. customers
Customer Experience
Customers loved how quickly their orders arrived and how wide the price range was. They have also been loyal to this brand because of the range of tastes and product uses.
#7. Charlotte’s Web
Gummies made with the best and most trusted CBD extracts are produced by this company. They may assist you in fighting anxiety and depression, and their Calm gummies were created to help you deal with life’s stressful challenges more effectively.
With a natural blend of lemon balm and full-spectrum hemp, you can combat everyday stress while also encouraging a sense of peace and relaxation.
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Discounts offered for veterans
- Fast shipping
- U.S.-grown hemp
- Various flavors
- Lab results presented on the website
Cons
- Hemp is not certified as organic
Customer Experience
With positive reviews abound on the internet, you may learn about a variety of reasons why customers choose to use this brand’s services. Customers praised the company’s high standards and openness when it comes to their gummies and other items.
#8. Premium Jane
Premium Jane provides high-quality CBD gummies to help you deal with anxiety. You may attain your goals and increase your peacefulness, as they keep you calm and focused. Many of their customers use these CBD gummies to help with sleep and anxiety, as the two are frequently associated. These products, which are infused with CBD, chamomile, GABA, melatonin, and other ingredients, may allow your body to relax.
Pros
- High potency
- Vegan-friendly
- Third-party lab results available
- Organic hemp
- Non-GMO
Cons
- Limited variety of potencies and flavors
Customer Experience
Customers who require a stronger daily dose of CBD gummies appear to be the most satisfied with their purchase, as there are only two potencies available from this brand.
#9. Joy Organics
Joy Organics’ commitment to environmental awareness is based on compassion, which extends beyond its employees and consumers. Their CBD gummies will undoubtedly assist you in dealing with whatever stress life throws at you.
You can achieve the tranquility and calmness you want with just one tasty gummy. Each one may help you relax and unwind without losing your concentration. The perfect mix of strawberry and lemon will make the experience even more pleasurable.
Pros
- Gluten-free
- 90-day satisfaction guaranteed
- Lab results published
- THC-free
- Vegan-friendly
Cons
- More expensive than some other brands
Customer Experience
Customers have been satisfied, even with the higher pricing, and believe the product is worth their money. The quality of the product, as well as its texture and flavor, have met their high expectations.
#10. cbdMD
Looking for a more effective strategy to improve your overall health and well-being? These CBD edibles make it simple to consume CBD daily. cbdMD gummies are the most convenient way to maintain your mental and physical health on a daily basis. Mixed flavors of strawberry, orange, raspberry, and tropical fruit are available as a combination in each bottle.
Pros
- THC-free
- Vegan-friendly and gluten-free
- Organic ingredients
- Precise amount of CBD offered
- Infused with superior broad-spectrum formula
- Different potency options available
Cons
- Added sugar
Customer Experience
Customers have claimed they have been pleased with this brand’s gummies and encourage those who have not tried them to do so. Their taste is amazing and the effects can be instantly felt.
#11. Palm Organix
Palm Organix offers the greatest CBD gummies that may elevate and increase your mood, whether you are new to CBD or trying to improve your overall wellness routine.
Each jar contains 20 soft, chewy gummies that are naturally flavored and colored with fruit. Each product contains a wide range of therapeutic chemicals and cannabinoids derived from organically farmed hemp plants.
Pros
- THC-free
- Gluten-free
- Non-GMO
- Third-party lab tested
- Natural fruit flavors
- U.S.-grown hemp
Cons
- More expensive than other brands
Customer Experience
Customers have appreciated the fact the company is run by a family, as it inspires confidence in them. These CBD gummies are sure to make you happy, and a lot of people have claimed it is the best purchase they have ever made.
#12. Green Roads
Green Roads is proud to offer CBD gummies that have the best taste on the market. You can choose between their regular Relax Bears and their high strength Relax Bears, which contain more CBD per gummy bear.
If you are one of those who is fascinated by flavors and colors, the Green Roads CBD gummies will be a great relief.
Pros
- Available discounts
- 50% discount for military personnel
- Updated lab results
- Mixed fruit flavors
- Free shipping for orders above $50
Cons
- Shipping within the U.S. only
Customer Experience
Customers opting for a lighter CBD dosage will be more than delighted with this brand. Their CBD requirements have been met, and they have enjoyed the gummies’ shape and colors.
#13. PureKana
It is no secret PureKana makes some of the best CBD gummies around. You can pick from a range of strengths and flavors, so decide on one and start organizing your life. In addition, the plants are grown strictly in compliance with the norms and standards of the U.S. Farm Bill.
Essentially, this indicates their products are of an unmatched quality compared to other lower-rated competitors. PureKana CBD Calm Gummies are your best bet if you are seeking high-quality hemp extracts.
Pros
- Organic and non-GMO
- Ashwagandha and CBD combination
- Vegan-friendly
- Original grape formula made with natural flavors
- Fast shipping
- Money-back guarantee
Cons
- Slower delivery than other brands
Customer Experience
Customers said they received rapid service, and the product did exactly what it says it will.
#14. JustCBD
See what the buzz is all about with JustCBD gummies and begin living the stress-free life you have always wanted. This well-known Florida-based brand has been in the industry for a few years and continues to delight clients around the United States.
To the untrained eye, these brightly colored gummies appear to be ordinary gummy bears. However, they are much more than that. There are also many flavors in each jar, and sugar, beet sugar, and gelatin are all used in their production, along with various flavors.
Pros
- Variety of unique CBD gummies in shape and colors
- Third-party lab test results available
- Wide range of flavors
- Different potencies offered
Cons
- Not very popular
Customer Experience
According to customers, the CBD gummies they received were a more enjoyable and colorful way to experience and enjoy the product. Customers claimed this brand’s gummies had an intensely refreshing flavor without the overpowering aftertaste of other brands.
#15. Five CBD
The name Five is a nod to their dedication to the whole hemp plant, so you will get the most benefit from hemp if you use a CBD to hemp compound ratio of 5:1. That equates to some of the highest-quality CBD available, backed by a formidable team.
Their gummies are vegan and contain all-natural ingredients. From one to three gummies each day, you may find your ideal dosage and begin enjoying the many health benefits of Five CBD gummies. You can utilize these to improve the quality of your life.
Pros
- U.S.-grown hemp
- No aftertaste
- Vegan-friendly
- Variety of flavors
- Certificates of Analysis available on website
Cons
- Contains THC
Customer Experience
The only flaw customers have seen is that the prices can be unpredictable. In any other case, they found these gummies to be quite beneficial and efficient. They have also called them a tasty delight and a daily dose of awesomeness.
#16. CBD American Shaman
You can choose from a variety of gummies when you shop with this company. If you are on the fence about trying this brand, they sell sample packs of CBD gummies for a reasonable price for you to try. In addition, a wide variety of flavors are available, so there is something to suit practically any palate.
CBD American Shaman’s CBD gummies are infused with hemp oil rich in terpenes, and you can go for mixed fruit gummies or the gourmet gummies in your favorite flavors.
Pros
- Non-GMO
- 45-day refund policy
- Third-party lab tested
- THC-free options
- Wide range of products
Cons
- Not vegan
Customer Experience
The vast majority of customers have been pleased with this product. Only consumers who took gummies for pain relief gave them negative ratings, claiming they were not as useful or effective as expected. But, users have said they helped treat anxiety.
#17. Tommy Chong’s CBD
Tommy Chong attributes much of his recovery from cancer to cannabis use in treatment. So, he is eager to spread the word about the benefits of CBD and denies a message via their products. The brand’s gummies are available in two variations — Full Spectrum 300mg CBD gummies and Full Spectrum 750mg CBD sour gummies.
CBD customers prefer hemp cultivated in the United States, and Tommy Chong’s CBD candies are believed to be made from hemp cultivated on organic farms in the U.S.
Pros
- Quickly absorbed
- Multiple dose options
- Third-party lab tested
- 100% full-spectrum CBD
Cons
- High prices
- Not vegan-friendly
Customer Experience
Clients indicated their moods have improved significantly, depression has vanished, and they wake up feeling refreshed after a good night’s sleep after taking these gummies.
#18. NuLeaf Naturals
Cannabis oil startup NuLeaf Naturals, launched in 2014, claims to provide high-quality organic CBD oil products that are pure and effective. They are a CBD brand that promotes a healthy way of life and provides you with the means to do it. A third-party lab verifies all of NuLeaf Naturals’ products to makes sure they are free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals.
Pros
- Fast and free shipping
- Potent
- Made in GMP-certified facility
Cons
- Limited CBD products
Customer Experience
Customers adore this brand, its goods, and the quick delivery. Customers also like the fairness of the prices and are loyal to the business as a result.
#19. Verma Farms
The Verma Farms CBD product line, which includes a wide range of flavors, is one of the most impressive on the market. Verma Farms offers a vast range of flavors that no other company can match, and several of its products are available in sugar-free varieties as well. It also uses hemp grown in the United States in the production of its gummies.
Pros
- Extensive range of CBD products
- Organic gummies
- Great reputation
- Inexpensive products
Cons
- No returns on opened products
Customer Experience
Customers have said Verma Farms CBD gummies are among the best because of the taste and quality. CBD gummies from this brand come in tasty flavors like Blueberry Wave and Maui Melon and are portable. Users have been happy with the price, too.
#20. Royal CBD
Royal CBD combines CBD capsules and oil in the shape of a tasty gummy, making consumption easier. Capsules and gummies are both convenient dosage forms. However, the benefit of gummies is that they may be divided into smaller doses if necessary, and they are easier to swallow for those who dislike ingesting capsules.
Pros
- Free shipping
- Non-GMO
- THC-free
- Vegan-friendly
- Organic hemp
Cons
- No international shipping
Customer Experience
Royal CBD gummies are being lauded by customers as a delicious way to get the health benefits of CBD without giving up the taste. Their concentration and focus improved dramatically, and their worry subsided almost instantly.
#21. Penguin CBD
Sweet and sour flavor lovers will love the CBD candy Penguin has to offer. Neither THC nor pesticides are present in the gummy worms sold by this brand. In addition, they have been thoroughly tested by a third party, so CBD fans with a sweet tooth can rejoice.
Their worm-shaped gummies have a distinct flavor that gives them the edge you crave. So, take control of your life and lead a relaxed and stable one thanks to these little worms.
Pros
- Educational articles available
- Fast shipping
- Pure CBD isolate
- Non-GMO hemp
- Third-party lab tested
Cons
- Low potency
Customer Experience
When it comes to worm candies, buyers have said Penguin gummies look and taste exactly like the conventional ones. Additionally, CBD was a new term for many of the visitors, and the pages on the site dedicated to it were really useful for them to learn more about it.
#22. R+R Medicinals
Hemp extract gummies are a delicious, vegan method to ease chronic pain and inflammation while also balancing your moods and stress levels. They are sugar-coated and made with hemp extract, not just hemp oil.
R+R Medicinals, a two-year-old brand, is currently very well-regarded in the market. However, despite their inexperience, they produce some of the best CBD products currently available.
Pros
- Organic hemp
- Third-party lab tested
- Possible discounts
- Educational articles on the site
Cons
- Small range of products
Customer Experience
It is important to customers that R+R Medicinals ships quickly. When you are in a hurry and desperate for the merchandise, speedy shipping means a lot. Most customers also thought the prices were very affordable.
#23. Cornbread Hemp
On the market, you will find yet another reputable name. They take great satisfaction in being able to produce the greatest hemp in the country. To maintain your balance and help you stay calm, Cornbread Hemp gives you its gummy product. Their CBD products have shown remarkable promise in the treatment of anxiety, according to users.
Pros
- 30-day satisfaction guaranteed
- Third-party lab tested
- 50% discount for the disabled
- Fast shipping
Cons
- Only one potency offers
Customer Experience
Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies have received good reviews, especially for addressing mood swings. Customers raved about them as instant mood stabilizers and are eager to place their next order.
#24. Pure Relief
Cannabis-derived CBD edibles from Pure Relief are a tasty and convenient way to reap all of the benefits of hemp without the psychoactive side effects. Their vegan hemp gummies are a great option for individuals who are new to CBD or just want a convenient method to take it with them everywhere they go.
Pros
- Fast shipping
- Transparency about ingredients
- Third-party lab tested
- Variety of products
Cons
- International shipping not available
Customer Experience
Customers appreciated how well the product works, and those who have been users of this product for a long time are likely to make repeat purchases in the future.
#25. Just Live
With this brand, you can choose from a broad variety of flavors when placing your order, including watermelon kiwi and berry tea. Just Live may help you deal with stress and anxiety by guiding you along the way.
Pros
- THC-free
- Different potencies available
- Affordable products
- Third-party lab tested
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee
Cons
- Free shipping not offered
Customer Experience
Most Just Live customers are athletes seeking relief from the pain associated with sports injuries. However, these products may also be effective in treating anxiety and depression.
What Should You Consider When Choosing CBD Gummy Brands?
A brand’s reputation is the first thing you should take into consideration when choosing CBD gummies. A brand that cares about its clients will not leave disappointed and unsatisfied clients behind. By searching for reviews online, you can easily discover what kind of reputation a specific brand retains.
Another important thing is the amount of money you are willing to pay. Prices may vary drastically depending on the brand you have your eye on. So, you should set a budget limit before you start looking for a product.
Lab testing is another key factor when choosing a brand, as those that have lab results presented on their sites are always trustworthy and offer high-quality products. Third-party lab testing and Certificates of Analysis are the information that must be available for you to ensure safety and transparency.
Hemp sources must be traceable so you can have a clear picture of what you are consuming. Hemp can be grown everywhere in the world, so you should be aware of where the product comes from before buying it. Hemp grown in the U.S. is the most reliable, and the brands suggested in this article have full control over the production of products.
Depending on your anxiety level, you should consider different products with different potencies. If it is your first time consuming CBD gummies, make sure you start with the right dosage and intensity. After you experience the primary effects, you can gradually increase the dose or even try a product with stronger potency.
How to Decide Which CBD Gummies Are Best for You
- Find information about the hemp origin and discover if it is organic.
- Consider the THC percentage present in the final product.
- Read about CBD benefits in general.
- Find brand reviews online, and form an objective opinion about the brand.
- Find third-party lab testing results on the website.
FAQs: CBD Gummies
Q. Where can you buy CBD gummies?
Every brand’s website featured in this list has CBD gummies for sale online. You can also seek assistance from customer care if you have any questions about the purchase procedure.
Q. Is CBD legal?
Since the 2018 legalization of hemp plants, CBD has been available on the market without a prescription. However, CBD products are only legal if the THC content is less than 0.3%.
Q. Are CBD gummies more effective than other CBD edibles?
The gummies are just as effective as any other CBD-containing product, but they are a lot more fun to consume. Because they are edibles, they are digested and absorbed more slowly than other goods, but their effects on the body are long-lasting as a result.
Q. Can CBD treat anxiety?
There is some evidence to suggest CBD may be beneficial for those struggling with anxiety or depression. However, more investigation, such as clinical studies, is required. Overall, CBD is thought to work as an antidepressant to alleviate sadness and anxiety by changing serotonin levels in the brain.
Conclusion
Because of its anti-anxiety qualities, CBD is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Although the effects of CBD oil on the human brain are still not fully known, recent research reveals encouraging outcomes when utilizing such products to control anxiety and depressive disorders.
Gummies are a pleasant way to get CBD in the form of sweets. With so many CBD product brands to choose from, you can find the one that best meets your needs, and start living your life to the fullest.