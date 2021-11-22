The holiday season is all about making unforgettable memories while spending time together and soaking up every second of seasonal cheer. At CityCenterDC, the premiere pedestrian-friendly development in the heart of the district, there’s a bevy of sensational events ready to inspire your winter merrymaking. From a grand holiday tree lighting to an incredible ice maze made from 130,000 pounds of polar cubes, CityCenterDC’s jam-packed holiday calendar is not to be missed.



8TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING

November 27th

Usher in the festive season with CityCenterDC’s annual holiday tree lighting, a can’t-miss event returning for its eighth year in The Park. The spectacular 75-foot tree—one of the grandest in D.C.— is set to be illuminated by 150,000 twinkling lights and 4,500 decorative ornaments, a dazzling beacon for the holiday jubilation to come. Visit Saturday, November 27th at 6 p.m. to delight in the festivities (sweet and savoury treats included!) emceed by NBC 4 anchor Eun Yang, plus a special performance by Elan Artists seven-piece dance band The Revels, a band that’ll have you swinging in the season.



HOLIDAY FLORA FROM LILY’S FLOWER TRUCK

November 26th – 28th & December 3rd – 5th

It’s time to deck the halls: Lily’s Flower Truck will be spreading holiday cheer in The Plaza at CityCenterDC. From the back of her unmissable blue-checkered truck, floral purveyor Catherine Soltesz will be stocking holiday wreaths, mini Christmas trees, and sweet bouquets, perfect for adorning your home in seasonal style. Bonus: a portion of her profits are donated to local animal shelters so your botanical buy feels extra merry. For more festive florals, follow @lilysflowertruck on Instagram.



FRESH WREATH GIFT WITH PURCHASE WEEKEND

December 3rd – 5th

At CityCenterDC, we’re all about celebrating little joys, ones that make the holidays feel even brighter. What better way than with some festive foliage? When you spend $300 or more in-store at participating retailers from December 3rd through 5th, you’ll receive a fresh holiday wreath courtesy of CityCenterDC. One per person, while supplies last.



ILLUMINATED ICE MAZE

December 10th – 12th

Witness a winter wonderland at CityCenterDC with this year’s ice maze, illuminated for the first time in a stunning watercolor palette. Built by award-winning sculptors using 130,000 pounds of clear ice (a 20,000-pound upgrade from the last labyrinth), its polar twists and turns make for a thrilling pursuit for the whole family.



MUSIC IN THE PLAZA

December 10th – 11th & 17th – 18th

Take a moment to revel in the seasonal joy with music playing in The Plaza on select December weekends. Bundle up and check out local performers, like renowned violinist Stephanie Mathias, who will be inspiring the yuletide spirit with classic carols and festive favorites.