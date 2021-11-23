On Wednesday, December 1, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the high-profile abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges a Mississippi law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The case is the latest attempt to overrule Roe v. Wade.

Groups in support of each side are expected to protest December 1. Women’s March has a pro-choice rally planned that day starting at Columbus Circle, where they’ll meet at 1 p.m. and then leave at 2:15 p.m. to march to and “encircle” the Supreme Court. Another pro-choice rally, hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Abortion Access Coalition, will take place in front of the Supreme Court at 7:30 a.m. The anti-abortion group Created Equal is planning a protest at Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, November 30, and then an 8 a.m. rally outside the Supreme Court on December 1.

These actions come on the heels of protests in DC last month following Texas’ wildly restrictive abortion law that banned abortions after six weeks and encouraged citizens to sue people who violated the ban. The Supreme Court previously voted against blocking the Texas ban.