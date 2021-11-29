Say hello to the District’s three newest residents: Makena Williams, Evette Peeters, and Maritza Ochoa. The trio attend the same middle school—and also all happen to be American Girl dolls. In the company’s 35-year history, there has only been one previous DC-based doll, so their arrival is something of an event.
The World by Us line is being guided by activists and experts, including some with area connections: Katrina Lashley, program coordinator at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum; M. Lucero Ortiz, an attorney who specializes in immigration; and Alexandria teen Naomi Wadler, who memorably spoke at the 2018 March for Our Lives rally.
The Backstories
American Girl dolls often have related books that tell their stories and explore the issues they face. For Makena, that’s grappling with racial injustice. Maritza tackles immigration issues. And Evette—a rare biracial American Girl doll—lives near the Anacostia River and is interested in the environment. “I envisioned Evette’s family as divided along racial lines, which would make Evette unhappy,” says Wyeth. “She loves both of her grandmothers and wants them to get along.”
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Meet DC’s Surprisingly Progressive New American Girl Dolls
The toys address racism, immigration issues, and the environment.
Say hello to the District’s three newest residents: Makena Williams, Evette Peeters, and Maritza Ochoa. The trio attend the same middle school—and also all happen to be American Girl dolls. In the company’s 35-year history, there has only been one previous DC-based doll, so their arrival is something of an event.
The Characters
The three dolls—which are 18 inches high and cost $145 each—are the first in a new collection, World by Us, that wrestles with issues such as racial equality, immigration, and environmentalism, so it makes sense to have them hail from a progressive place like DC. “It’s a city where people are taking action,” says Sharon Dennis Wyeth, a writer who grew up in Washington and was hired to pen Evette’s story.
The Team
The World by Us line is being guided by activists and experts, including some with area connections: Katrina Lashley, program coordinator at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum; M. Lucero Ortiz, an attorney who specializes in immigration; and Alexandria teen Naomi Wadler, who memorably spoke at the 2018 March for Our Lives rally.
The Backstories
American Girl dolls often have related books that tell their stories and explore the issues they face. For Makena, that’s grappling with racial injustice. Maritza tackles immigration issues. And Evette—a rare biracial American Girl doll—lives near the Anacostia River and is interested in the environment. “I envisioned Evette’s family as divided along racial lines, which would make Evette unhappy,” says Wyeth. “She loves both of her grandmothers and wants them to get along.”
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Most Popular in News & Politics
The Troubled, Tormented, Surprisingly Lucky Life of Michael Graham
The CIA Is Trying to Recruit Gen Z—and Doesn’t Care If They’re All Over Social Media
Baltimore Could Be DC’s Hottest New Suburb
Inside the Making of the Britney Spears Musical
If You’re a Commuter, You Might Want to Avoid the Supreme Court on December 1
Washingtonian Magazine
December 2021: When Successful Women DivorceView Issue
Subscribe
Get Us on Social
Get Us on Social
Related
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This December
Lauren Windsor Is Not the Female Borat, Thank You Very Much
QR Codes Won the Pandemic
An Ode to the Final Pay Phone in Downtown DC
More from News & Politics
Report: Climate Change Is Messing With the Smithsonian Collections
Dave Chappelle Says You Should Vote on Whether a DC Theater Should Be Named for Him
An Anti-Abortion Group is Flying Extremely Graphic Banners Across DC-Area Skies
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This September and October
Virginia Kid Competes on American Ninja Warrior Junior
Right-Wingers Are Attacking Glenn Youngkin for Hiring an LGBTQ Staffer
If You’re a Commuter, You Might Want to Avoid the Supreme Court on December 1
8 DC-Area Turkey Trots for Runners on or Around Thanksgiving 2021