Map: These Streets Will Be Closed for Tonight’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tis the season…for an epic downtown DC traffic snarl. The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony takes place tonight at the ellipse at President’s Park, right by the White House. And while the resulting street closures are mostly centered around the property, they happen right at rush hour. In years past, back-ups have accumulated many blocks away.

Like last year, visitors can’t attend the ceremony, which is hosted by LL Cool J and features performances by Keb’ Mo’, Patti LaBelle, Maren Morris, and others. You can catch it on CBS on Sunday, December 5; the tree will be open to visitors starting Saturday, December 4.

Here are the road closures for the event, which will be in place from 1 to 7 PM:

17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW

Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW C Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW D Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW E Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW F Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW G Street between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW New York Avenue between 17 th Street and 18 th Street, NW

Street and 18 Street, NW Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

Street and 14 Street, NW 15 th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, NW (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15 th Street from Madison Drive, NW)

Street between H Street and Madison Drive, NW (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15 Street from Madison Drive, NW) Pennsylvania Avenue between 14 th Street and 15 th Street, NW

Street and 15 Street, NW E Street between 14 th Street and 15 th Street, NW

Street and 15 Street, NW F Street between 14 th Street and 15 th Street, NW

Street and 15 Street, NW G Street between 14 th Street and 15 th Street, NW

Street and 15 Street, NW New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

Additionally, you cannot park here starting at 9:30 AM, which will be in effect until about 7 PM: 17 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW Constitution Avenue between 18 th Street and 14 th Street, NW

Street and 14 Street, NW 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, NW