Map: These Streets Will Be Closed for Tonight’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

If you have plans in downtown DC, leave extra time.

These roads will be closed from 1 to 7 PM for the National Tree Lighting.

Tis the season…for an epic downtown DC traffic snarl. The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony takes place tonight at the ellipse at President’s Park, right by the White House. And while the resulting street closures are mostly centered around the property, they happen right at rush hour. In years past, back-ups have accumulated many blocks away.

Like last year, visitors can’t attend the ceremony, which is hosted by LL Cool J and features performances by Keb’ Mo’, Patti LaBelle, Maren Morris, and others. You can catch it on CBS on Sunday, December 5; the tree will be open to visitors starting Saturday, December 4.

Here are the road closures for the event, which will be in place from 1 to 7 PM:

  • 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW
  • C Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • D Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • E Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • F Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • G Street between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • New York Avenue between 17th Street and 18th Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW
  • 15th Street between H Street and Madison Drive, NW (Traffic will be allowed to flow south on 15th Street from Madison Drive, NW)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
  • E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
  • F Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
  • G Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW
  • New York Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

Additionally, you cannot park here starting at 9:30 AM, which will be in effect until about 7 PM:

  • 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW
  • 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

