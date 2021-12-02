Map: These Streets Will Be Closed for Tonight’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tis the season…for an epic downtown DC traffic snarl. The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony takes place tonight at the ellipse at President’s Park, right by the White House. And while the resulting street closures are mostly centered around the property, they happen right at rush hour. In years past, back-ups have accumulated many blocks away.
Like last year, visitors can’t attend the ceremony, which is hosted by LL Cool J and features performances by Keb’ Mo’, Patti LaBelle, Maren Morris, and others. You can catch it on CBS on Sunday, December 5; the tree will be open to visitors starting Saturday, December 4.
Here are the road closures for the event, which will be in place from 1 to 7 PM:
Additionally, you cannot park here starting at 9:30 AM, which will be in effect until about 7 PM:
- 17th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Constitution Avenue between 18th Street and 14th Street, NW
- 15th Street between H Street and Constitution Avenue, NW