Covid Variant Omicron Is Now in Maryland

Three cases have been reported in the state.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced today that three cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Maryland. All three cases—the first reports of Omicron in the state—are located within the Baltimore metro area.

Two of the cases are from within the same household, detected in an unvaccinated individual and a vaccinated individual that had recently traveled to South Africa. The third patient is also vaccinated. None of the individuals are currently hospitalized.

“Getting a vaccine or a booster shot is the single most important thing that you can do to protect yourself and those around you,” says Hogan. “This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to keep Marylanders updated as new information becomes available.”

 

