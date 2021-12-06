4 Best Short-Term Loans For Bad Credit With No Prepayment [2021]

Are you currently in a tight spot due to a bad credit score? Unsecured personal loans might offer a solution to your bad credit woes. Generally, poor credit scores ruin your chances of obtaining a short-term loan. However, if you are in this situation, you still have options.

You might find yourself in financially risky positions due to emergency expenditures or overall bad planning and investment. This issue can take a heavy toll on our credit scores. Therefore, we have compiled this comprehensive list of the best short-term loans with bad credit to help you.

Top 4 Best Small Loans For Bad Credit With Guaranteed Approval are:

#1. MoneyMutual



The vast customer base of MoneyMutual is one of the primary reasons why bad credit holders trust them immensely. MoneyMutual has helped several hundred users solve their poor credit problems with short-term loans.

The overall transaction process is quick and free of unnecessary procedures. As per our research, you will have to submit proof stating you are 18 years of age. The next vital detail is the confirmation that you earn at least $800 per month.

Once you clear both of these requirements, the other steps take less than five minutes to finish. The ease of the process involved is one of the major highlights of MoneyMutual. Your preferences hold the top-most priority in their service. So, you meet the best-suited lenders.

MoneyMutual has 60 short-term lenders. Their terms and conditions are transparent with no hidden details. Apart from bad credit short-term loans, they also provide installments and payday loans.

Encryption is another factor that most short-term personal loan lenders offer. Similarly, Norton encryption is used to encrypt MoneyMutual. However, this service will not continue after you obtain the loan. Their services are restricted to the loan obtaining processes alone.

Highlights

Trustworthy Real-Time Decisions

MoneyMutual is an entirely legitimate website that connects you with the best short-term lenders in the market. The process is quick and efficient. You will be able to receive the loan sum on the next business day at the earliest if all of your particulars are in place.

Different Options for All of Your Needs

MoneyMutual has several schemes to cater to all of your needs efficiently. Their different loan options include auto equity, installment loans, title loans, and credit options. So, your options are not limited to a single type.

Access to More Than One Lender

A significant highlight of MoneyMutual is their method of connecting you to several lenders at once. In case the sum of money you require is high, you have the option of splitting it at different interest rates with different lenders. Many companies do not have this option.

User-Friendly Interface

MoneyMutual’s website is easy to use, as the design is simple and does not mislead you when you try to navigate it. The interface is self-explanatory and lucid, and all of the processes and steps are straightforward.

Good Reputation

MoneyMutual has overall good reviews from customers. They vouch for the success rate and the integrity of the results of this website. Many users have solved their credit issues with the help of loans for bad credit from here.

Pros

Rapid application process

Multiple credit loans at once

Wide personal loan scale

256-bit Norton encryption provides immense safety

Customer reviews are highly favorable

Cons

Minimum salary to gain access is high — $800

No protection once you connect with lenders

#2. BadCreditLoans



The name of this website indicates its primary purpose effectively. BadCreditLoans specializes in offering bad credit holders suitable short-term loan options to help them recover from their financial distress.

It is known for its strong foothold in educating its clients and providing financial guidance for them as well. It offers insight into careful allocation of income and preventing financial miscalculations, and it also teaches you to pay back the loan properly.

BadCreditLoans does not stop until it matches you with a suitable lender. If the initial matches do not pan out well, it looks for other alternatives. Therefore, you can be assured all of your needs will be met in the most effective way possible.

The entire registration process will not take more than five to ten minutes of your time if all of your details are valid. Once you fill them in, the process of looking for lenders will commence immediately. There is no delay, thereby letting you discover lenders quickly.

As part of your loan, you can receive anywhere from $500 to $5,000, and the payback time is a maximum of 36 months. The credit requirements of this website are not stringent either, as they understand the dire situation that bad credit holders are in.

Highlights

Reputed Loan Aggregation Services

BadCreditLoans has trusted connections with noteworthy lenders who provide bad credit loans with guaranteed approval. This aspect comes in handy for bad credit holders, as they will not have proper credit to place as a guarantee.

Simplified Requirements

BadCreditLoans does not require extensive details and verification processes to enable you to secure a short-term loan. The primary details you have to submit are your age and citizenship proofs.

Detailed Loan Terms

With the services of BadCreditLoans, you can analyze all of the prospects at hand thoroughly and make an informed decision. There is no pressure on you to settle for a lender whose offer does not suit your requirements.

Plenty of Educational Resources

BadCreditLoans does not simply connect you with lenders. It ensures you do not repeat your mistakes and helps you to maintain a good credit score going forward. Their resources also help you understand how to be prepared for financial setbacks.

Variable Interest Rates

When you enlist BadCreditLoans for help, you have a diverse range of options at hand. The rates of interest on different loans are plenty, and you can opt for the rate that is comfortable for you.

Pros

Simple and quick approval process

No collateral required at any juncture

Services are entirely free

Customer service is noteworthy and appreciated by all

Website provides in-depth information

Cons

Loan range is limited for credit scores below 500

BBB rating is F — the lowest of them all

#3. CashUSA



CashUSA is famous for its industry-standard encrypted bad credit loans. The reliability of this website is extremely high, with proven results and safe transactions. They adhere to state laws and ensure the processes you undergo are legally backed.

The method of obtaining a loan is straightforward. You will have to fill in a form and submit it. Once it gets approved by a lender, you will be able to avail of the loan sum the next day. The simple navigation of this portal is one of the many reasons for its popularity.

You can meet all of your short-term financial goals easily with the services of CashUSA. They offer quick bad credit loans that are best suited for conditions of low credit scores. There will not be any requirement for collateral from your side either.

They have various loan options, including business, education, taxes, vacation, auto purchase, emergency, debt consolidation, and many more types. Therefore, you have the scope to pick from in this regard.

A major aspect of the website’s functioning is its assured security and privacy. All of your details are extremely secure with them, thereby freeing you of unnecessary tension.

Highlights

Tribal Loan Options

A top highlight of this website is their tribal loan option. If you cannot obtain a traditional loan, you can connect with Native American investors to avail yourself of a tribal loan. This feature is unavailable on most other websites.

Straightforward Application Process

The application process of CashUSA is as straightforward as it can get. All you have to do is register your verified details on a form on their website. Once they connect you with a lender, they finalize the bank transfer quickly.

No Hidden Payments

The website is free to use, and there are no hidden payments you have to make. They connect you with the lender for free, and your transaction will continue with them henceforth.

Customizable Lender Options

CashUSA has a wide range of lenders with different schemes and offers you can pick from. Your options are not limited, and there is no compulsion for you to collaborate with an unsuitable lender.

Highly Secure Website

CashUSA is a secure website that has all of your credentials and private data safely stored. They use advanced encryption techniques to ensure your processing is smooth and safe.

Pros

Wide range of loan offers for you to pick from

Rapid application process

Completely secure site

Highly appreciated customer services

Different types of credit are accepted

Cons

Reports of unintentional data leaks

Minimum income range is high — $1,000

#4. Personal Loans



The last website on our compilation of the best short-term loans with bad credit is Personal Loans. True to their name, they offer personal loans up to $35,000 for bad credit holders without collateral.

Personal Loans follows the industry norms for loan rates and amounts. The requirements they ask for are straightforward. You need to be above 18 years of age, have a steady income of $2,000 per month, and have a credit score of >600.

The major highlight of Personal Loans is their customizability. This feature is unavailable on most other similar websites. Here, you can opt for APRs anywhere between 5.99% and 35.99% and loan periods between 90 days and 72 months.

The application process for Personal Loans is hassle-free and will not take up much of your time. The overall steps are user-friendly; therefore, you will not face any doubts and queries in this process.

The unique rates-quote method of operation is another well-received feature of Personal Loans. Generally, you will have to submit your bank details to view different lenders’ offers. However, Personal Loans does not ask for your details beforehand.

Highlights

Tried-and-Tested Algorithm

Personal Loans follows a tried-and-tested algorithm to connect you with lenders. You will match with lenders who fulfill all of your requirements based on the details you provide.

Quick Processing

Personal Loans understands the urgency of bad credit holders and the dire situations they might be present in. Therefore, the overall loan obtaining process is kept quick and efficient. This feature will enable you to get the loan within a day of signing up.

Flexibility in Overall Processing

You can customize the different loan schemes and select the option that suits you the best. The loan rates, the loan terms, and the amounts are all vast and encompassing the different requirements that one might have.

No Prepayment Loan Scams

All of the loan options on this site are legitimate and trustworthy. Therefore, they do not connect you with direct lenders who ask you to perform prepayments and other extra payments apart from your general repayment of the loan.

Variety of Loans

The loans offered by Personal Loans are not limited to a single category. The different types of loans you can avail of on this site include bank installment loans, peer-to-peer loans, and personal installment loans. This diversity presents you with an immense scope.

Pros

Loan amounts are generous compared to other sites

Wide variety of lender types and different loans

Funding time is rapid

Loans with fixed terms are the primary type of loans present

Prepayment fees are absent

Cons

Requirements are pretty stringent and high

ACH is part of the loan condition

How We Made This Short Term Loan List

With the wealth of options available in the market, selecting the best short-term loans for bad credit was no easy task. Therefore, we had to scour the web to ensure no compromise was made on reliability and effectiveness.

Certain short-term loan lenders try to exploit your predicament and use it to their benefit. For example, they might offer extremely short repayment or an exorbitant interest rate. Your situation may trap you in this vicious cycle of debt.

Therefore, it is imperative to steer clear of all of these options, no matter how tempting they seem. There are a lot of useful alternatives that will ease your problems smoothly.

Our team of experts decided to categorize the options at hand under different grades based on popular customer requirements. We selected loan options that specialized in:

Short-Term Cash Advance

Verified Lender Referrals

Convenient Personal Loans

Fast, No-Hassles Funding

These parameters helped us to filter several stringent loan policies that were not friendly for bad credit. We ensured our search spectrum was broad enough to accommodate all of the needs of bad credit holders.

The analysis of multiple financial marketplaces yielded the best results. The different criteria we used to obtain these results were the range of the monthly incomes, the job profiles, and, most importantly, the credit score itself.

Secured loans were yet another common result we noticed when our team was going through different prospects. They reduce the risk for lenders, thereby making it possible for you to obtain the loan without roadblocks.

What We Looked For

The different factors in our assessment of short-term loans for bad credit holders included:

Facilities for obtaining a joint loan in collaboration with a good credit score holder

Scope for loans from non-banking financial companies and peer-to-peer lending methods

Options to secure small loans, repay them with proper interest, and increase the factor of credibility

Secure home equity loans to use your home as collateral since interest rates are low

HELOC for self-paced money withdrawal

Schemes with reduced interest rates on credit card debts

Flexible student loan features for buying books and other education-related articles

Officially registered lenders who had proper credentials to verify and trust

No prepayment requirements since legitimate lenders deduct it only from the total loan amount

Trustworthy and secure websites for all transactions and registration of personal information

Apart from these different resources, you can also check with your banks to figure out if they can design a scheme for you. If you are a long-term customer at your bank, you might find this method to be fruitful.

High interest rates are generally a factor you should steer clear of with bad credit. However, if it is not a significant concern according to your financial position, you can opt for cash advances. A fee of 3-5% is usually charged for getting money through this option.

Beginner’s Guide to Short-Term Loans with Bad Credit

Securing a short-term loan when you are stuck with a bad credit score can be tricky and even intimidating. However, we have broken down the entire process for you.

The following features are those you should look for when considering potential short-term loans through such websites.

Going for Unsecured Loans

Generally, loans require collateral such as your house or vehicle. However, when you find yourself with a bad credit score, you are already in a tight spot. Short-term loan lenders understand this and solve the issue by providing loans to those with poor credit.

The catch here is that the interest rates are incredibly high, and the repayment terms are stringent. Since there is no physical guarantee from your end, this situation arises.

Avoiding a Payday Loan

The main reason to avoid payday loans is due to their exorbitant rates of APR. It can scale up to a percentage of 400%. This clause will cause problems for you in the future, even though it might seem like a proper solution initially.

The payback amount for this method is as its name signifies — you will have to shell out a percentage of your next month’s pay itself to repay the loan. This will leave you with a constant shortage of funds until you repay it entirely. Therefore, it is best to avoid them.

Quick Funding

When you are faced with poor credit scores, you will generally not have much time at hand. Therefore, it is best to consider lending websites that offer loans as soon as you require them once you qualify for all of their requirements.

Many websites provide you with the funds the following business day if all of your credentials are legitimate and approved immediately. This will enable you to solve all of your issues quickly without having to worry about time constraints.

Proving Your Abilities

A bad credit score can indeed be a flaw in your overall financial record. This score might make things hard for you when you apply for bad credit loans in general. However, short-term loans understand this fact, especially if you prove your reliability through other ways.

Proper filing of earlier tax returns, details of your current income and place of employment, and all of your bank statements, assets, and saving details can help show you are worthy of this loan.

Flexible Repayment Terms

It is important to look for short-term loans with repayment terms that suit your abilities. Opting for short repayment terms will land you in a deeper mess than you are already in. Several direct lenders offer you repayment terms as long as five years.

This feature will ease your financial burden, even though you will be stuck with the loan for a more extended period than you might prefer. So, do not opt for non-flexible periods of return.

FAQs About Short-Term Loans with Bad Credit

Q. How Do I Know If My Credit Score Is Poor?

According to the guidelines laid down by FICO, a score that is <600 is considered to be poor. If your score lies in the range of 600-660, it is deemed fair.

Q. What Are Short-Term Loans?

Short-term loans are the loans you can opt for when you need to obtain a particular sum of money within short notice. Typically, they are unsecured loans that do not require you to place collateral to get the loan. You will have to repay them within a year or so.

This feature comes as the saving grace for most bad credit holders. In most scenarios, it might entail a high repayment rate of interest. Therefore, it is essential to analyze all aspects of your potential loan before finalizing what seems to suit you the best.

Payday loans, loans from friends and family, and credit-card advances are some of the other types of short-term methods you can generally opt for as well.

Q. What Are the Sources to Get a Short-Term Loan for Bad Credit Scores?

You can check different sources to obtain a short-term loan for poor credit. Some of them include:

Banks

Credit Unions

Payday Loan Lenders

Online Lenders

Credit Card Advances

All of these sources vary in their overall method of functioning. Therefore, it is good to consider all of their claims separately and understand which suits your requirements the best. The loan repayment period, the interest rates, and other criteria vary extensively.

Q. How Should I Select the Best Short-Term Loan for My Requirements?

There are many factors you should consider while applying for a short-term loan. It is imperative to deeply go through all of the involved factors before making a decision. The factors to take into consideration are:

Will the monthly repayments affect me negatively?

What is the APR charge for this particular short-term loan?

What are the other charges I should be prepared to undertake?

What qualifications should I fulfill to be eligible for this loan?

When is the earliest I will receive the funds if I qualify for the loan?

Q. Will Joint Loans Solve My Bad Credit Issues?

When you have a bad credit score, you might be unable to opt for a secured loan on your own. This drawback is mainly due to the requirement of collateral on secured loans. On the other hand, if you feel the interest rate of unsecured loans is too high, you can opt for joint loans.

A joint loan is when you obtain a loan in collaboration with a guarantor who has a good credit score, which could be your spouse or your family member. When your co-applicant has a good credit score, the particulars look good on paper during the application.

Lenders are also happy with this type of arrangement since it does not compromise their security requirements. When your guarantor has a reputable credit score, lenders consider it a guarantee that you will make timely paybacks.

Q. How Can I Increase Flexibility in My Loan Options?

You can increase the flexibility in your loan options by opting for a peer-to-peer method of a loan transaction. This method is not as stringent as banks, and you can improve your chances at flexibility.

A peer-to-peer method of lending is when you receive a short-term loan from non-institutional sources. These sources could include other individuals or a group of people. Specialized websites can help you connect with the best peers to match your needs.

Their overall policies are relaxed, especially towards bad credit holders. Although their interest rate may be higher than banks, the scope for flexibility they offer concerning payments and eligibility criteria is pretty high.

Q. Are Hard Inquiries a Good Idea?

A hard inquiry is usually performed upon your request by the bank, and they thoroughly analyze your credit score. After this analysis, they decide whether you are eligible for a short-term loan with bad credit.

This elaborate process can deduct a few points from your overall credit score. Therefore, hard inquiries are not advisable if your credit score is in very poor condition already. However, if you feel the deduction will not have a significant impact, you can proceed.

Q. Secured or Unsecured Loans — Which Is Better?

The two major types of loans you can avail of include secured and unsecured loans. Secured loans are those that require you to submit collateral, which can be your house or any other tangible asset. On the other hand, unsecured loans do not require collateral.

Unsecured loan lenders compensate for this condition by charging high-interest rates on your loans. Therefore, you should make a decision based on your resources. If you have collateral to place and are confident of paying back the loan regularly, a secured loan is the best.

However, you will be at risk of losing your collateral if you do not pay back the loan in due time. On the other hand, an unsecured loan is less stringent. If you manage to get your cash flow back on track, you can confidently opt for unsecured loans with high interest.

Q. Is a Cash Advance Recommended?

A cash advance is generally not advisable because the risk factor is extremely high. A fee of 3-5% will be charged upon purchase, thereby deepening your financial worries.

Q. What Are the Alternatives to Handling a Bad Credit Score?

If you cannot procure a short-term loan, you can opt for the following methods to temporarily solve your issues.

Check if your employer can help you with an advance pay-check

Make minimum payments on your credit cards to obtain extra cash

Request your creditors for hardship plans of payment

In Conclusion: Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval Options?

We are all equally prone to financial hardships and unexpected expenditures that might cause financial woes. Therefore, bad credit loans are the best resources to undertake when in dire need of funds. Our recommendation to you would be to go for MoneyMutual for your emergency cash crunches due to their great customer service, freedom of choice, and great reviews.

You can opt for different variations of this plan and select what fits you the best. Multiple options are available in the market currently. So, we hope this article helped you decide on the best short-term loan to suit your needs.