News & Politics

DC Area Vaccination Rates for Kids Are Among the Highest in the Country

DC, Maryland, and Virginia all rank in a new study's top ten list for children age 5-11.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via iStock.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that a ranking of the top 10 states with the highest vaccination rates for kids age 5 to 11 includes DC, Maryland, and Virginia (the District is being counted as a state for these purposes). 

Since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its recommendation for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old on November 2, approximately 4.8 million kids in that age group got their first dose. The foundation’s analysis is based on the CDC’s Data Tracker. 

The District comes in at number 5 on the study’s list of states with the most vaccinated younger kids. In DC, 13,727 kids (just over 27 percent) have received at least one dose. Virginia ranks next at number 6, with 193,125 children vaccinated (also 27 percent). Maryland comes in at number 9, with 126,728 vaccinated kids (24.2 percent).

Trends in childhood vaccinations often reflect those in adults—the Northeast boasts some of the highest vaccination rates (Vermont is #1 on the study’s list), whereas the South generally trails at the bottom (the lowest rates are found in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama). West Virginia has the lowest rate of all, with just 3.6 percent of kids getting the shot.

According to US News, Maryland’s Montgomery County ranks in the top ten most vaccinated (for all age groups) counties in the States.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day