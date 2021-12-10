News & Politics

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Has Finally Come to DC

You can now see West Side Story and other films at the luxury theater

Written by
| Published on
Image via Shutterstock.

Upscale movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is bringing a massive screen and upgraded theater snacks to Edgewood on Friday. While the Texas-based company currently operates locations in Loudon and Woodbridge, the new multiplex will be its first foray into the District.

The picture palace offers nine screens and 873 reclining seats with tables. Moviegoers can order food and drinks during the films, delivered to their seats. The DC location also features Alamo Drafthouse’s “the Big Show” format, a 66 by 28 foot curved screen with surround sound and 4K laser projection technology.

In homage to its DC location, the lobby celebrates presidential films. Look for a statue of Independence Day POTUS Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman, and other ephemera nodding to fictional commanders-in-chief.

Spy-themed bar the Highbinder will pour local beers, cocktails, and boozy milkshakes. The food menu includes classic buttered popcorn alongside less-typical theater dishes like thin crust pizza, fish & chips, and avocado toast.

The movie house is playing five films on opening day. Tickets cost $13 to $15 for standard shows and $17 to $21 for the Big Show.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. 630 Rhode Island Ave., NE. 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day