Alamo Drafthouse Wants to Teach You to Juggle

The specialty movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse regularly hosts interactive screenings and themed costume parties for new and popular movies.

“Because of streaming, it can be hard to get people out to see movies” says Megan Hia, a spokesperson for the chain’s DC-area locations. “I think it’s good for us to have these ‘Movie Parties’ to incentivize people to come out to the theater and have a good time.”

These special events didn’t usually include stilt-walkers and juggling lessons, though—until now. In a tribute to the circus-centered 2017 film The Greatest Showman, the chain’s Crystal City location will bring the magic of the big top into the theater itself, with some help from Omnium Circus.

Between sing-along screenings of the Hugh-Jackman-fronted flick, guests will have the opportunity to live out their own Barnum & Bailey dreams, with hands-on demonstrations of circus skills, like plate-spinning and juggling, from the Omnium team.

Omnium is a multi-abled, multi-ethnic circus company and nonprofit whose mission is to bring accessible and diverse circus experiences to people around the country. The traveling group previously performed in the Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, and is set for another performance there in February.

“Alamo is pretty new to the DC area, so it’s really important for us to do more community outreach and bring in different organizations that align with what we’re doing,” Hia says. “We thought this event could be a great opportunity to uplift Omnium, and promote their message of inclusion and accessibility.”

The circus skills demonstration will be available exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse’s Crystal City location on January 27, between the 3:30 and 7 PM showings of The Greatest Showman. Other sing-along screenings, which do not include circus tricks but do include props and themed menus, will take place at other Alamo locations throughout the day.