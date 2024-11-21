Get Thrillified for These “Wicked”-Themed Events Around DC

We’ve been waiting a long time—basically, ever since the Stephen Schwartz musical debuted on Broadway over 20 years ago—for the film version of Wicked. Tomorrow, November 22, it’s finally premiering, and it seems like the city is just as excited to see Glinda and Elphaba as we are.

Can’t get movie tickets? Here’s where to find Wicked-mania beyond the big screen. And if you are going to the theater, it seems most venues are sticking, at least loosely, to a no-singing” policy (though AMC is the only theater we checked with that will feature an actual warning before the movie starts). Official sing-along screenings of the film roll out next month. And unlike other cities, DC won’t host any album-listening parties at record stores—you’ll have to head to Baltimore for that.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Conveniently located right by the Alamo Drafthouse, Metrobar is throwing a “Night in Oz” party on Friday, November 22. Expect live music by Black Passion Band and themed cocktails. Get a free ticket here (food and drinks are for purchase).

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE; 1660 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Alamo Drafthouse goes all out for big movie events, and Wicked is no exception. The Crystal City location’s Movie Party on Saturday, November 23 is already sold out (Popular!), but you can still find the movie in Dolby Atmos at both the Bryant Street and Crystal City locations.

21100 Dulles Town Cir., Sterling

On Saturday, November 23, start out the day with Regal’s Wicked premiere party from 11 AM to 3 PM. You’ll find photo opportunities, surprise guests, and on-brand activities and treats. Regal also has some of the best cinema snacks and merch, including collectible popcorn buckets, green-glazed caramel popcorn, and “twisted churros.”

1101 First St., NE

If you missed this NoMa beer garden’s “Welcome to Oz” celebration earlier this month, no worries: on Saturday, November 23 it’ll team up with Absolut vodka for an evening of Wicked-themed decorations, cocktails, and giveaways. The party runs from 8 to 11:30 PM, and tickets are free, with food and drinks for purchase.

317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria

Follow the yellow brick road to Lost Boy Cider’s “Let’s Get Wicked” afternoon party on Saturday, November 23. From 1 to 5 PM, you’ll find a wand-making station, Wicked tunes from Alexandria-based cover band Moondaddies, and a costume contest that could snag you a six-pack of cider.

2772 S. Randolph St., Arlington

If you see Wicked at the AMC in Shirlington on Wednesday, November 27, your ticket will include the chance to participate in its “Wickedly Magic Raffle” with prizes that include a Glinda Stanley cup. Winners will be announced after the screening. Tickets are $41.99.

815 V St., NW

The touring company Broadway Rave puts on grown-up theater kid dance parties, and it’ll make a Wicked-themed stop at the 9:30 Club on Friday, November 29. Actor Ryan McCartan, who played Fiyero in the 2018 Broadway version, will appear. Tickets are $20 and the party starts at 10 PM.

10221 Wincopin Cir. Columbia

Test your knowledge of the Oz universe at CapCity Trivia’s “Wonderful Wicked Oz” trivia night on Tuesday, December 3 from 7 to 10 PM. Trivia is free to play and they recommend teams of six players or fewer.

1651 International Dr., McLean

Child-focused charity Variety DC and this Tysons theater/dining spot are teaming up Wednesday, December 4 for a screening of the film with a silent auction benefitting children with mobility disabilities across the DMV.

1250 Connecticut Ave, NW

On Saturday, December 7, the Dupont location of City Tap will feature a Wicked-themed drag brunch with a performance from Crystal Edge and a bottomless buffet. Come dressed in pink or green and celebrate starting at 11 AM (the show starts at 11;30). Tickets are $48.