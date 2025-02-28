Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Films Around DC

The Oscars, scheduled to air on Sunday, March 2, are fast approaching—but you still have time to watch many of the nominated films.

You can stream most of them at home, of course, with Best Picture nominees being shown on platforms including Netflix (Emilia Pérez and Dune: Part Two), Amazon (including Wicked, A Complete Unknown, and Anora,), Apple TV (including I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance), and Peacock (including Conclave).

But if you want to watch these Oscar-nominated films on a big screen, you’re in luck. We’re rounded up places where you can buy some popcorn, sit back, and watch a bunch of flicks in one visit. From short-film festivals to a 13-hour movie marathon, here’s a dream round-up for local cinephiles:

Various locations across DC, Maryland, and Virginia

At participating AMC locations, strap in for a 13-hour movie marathon of Best Picture nominees Wicked, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, and Dune: Part Two. There are 10-minute breaks in between films, as well as an hourlong break for dinner. Ticket prices and showtimes vary by location, and can be found here.

550 Penn St., NE

You have until Thursday, March 6, to attend “Nominees on the Big Screen” showings at Angelika. There are four to choose from: A Complete Unknown, Flow, Anora, and I’m Still Here. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

5612 Connecticut Ave., NW

This 100-year-old Chevy Chase cinema has brought back its “All Things Oscar” film festival. Through Wednesday, March 5, catch features The Brutalist, Anora, and I’m Still Here. They’ll also screen compilations of nominated shorts, organized by genre—including animated, documentary, and live action. You can learn more about the lineup, and purchase tickets, here.

11900 Palace Way, Fairfax

For $40, you can get a pass to see all of the Best-Picture-nominated films at Cinemark—including Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Conclave, through Sunday, March 2. The “Oscars Movie Week” pass also includes admission to compilations of the nominated live-action and animated short films, as well as 50-percent off any size popcorn. Secure your pass here.

Locations in DC and Maryland

At Landmark’s DC and Maryland cinemas, Oscar-nominated films Anora and Flow are priced at $7. You can purchase these discounted tickets, or full-priced ones for other nominees, here.