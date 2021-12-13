DC Bar Owner Faces Backlash For Posting Underage Drinking Tips on TikTok

The TikTok page of Seth McClelland, the bar owner behind Never Looked Better in Shaw and the Mirror downtown, is full of debaucherous drinking advice, including a video of him chugging a bottle of Tito’s captioned “how to get fugged up” and another titled “how not to blackout.” But it’s his tips for underage drinkers that are now stirring up backlash.

In one video about what to order if you’re using a fake ID, McClelland recommends avoiding Long Island Iced Tea or Sex on the Beach—or anything with “sex” in the name. “Here’s what you get: a gin gimlet, because no one under the age of 30 even knows what the fuck that is,” he says.

In a “part-two” segment, McClelland revises his suggestion: “To be honest, if you’re a girl, get a glass of Champagne. And if you’re a guy, get a Bud Light and a shot of Jameson. It’s simple, they won’t think twice. Definitely do not get a Buttery Nipple.”

McClelland appears to have since deleted the videos, but they were captured by the Instagram account Save Blagden Alley, which documents overflowing dumpsters, cups of urine, crime, and other issues affecting the historic Shaw alley.

“PROTECT KIDS. BOYCOTT @neverlookedbetterdc and @themirrordc,” Save Blagden Alley posted, tagging Mayor Bowser, city council members, and DC police. “This guy owns both bars and this is what he’s doing on @tiktok which is public. This is beyond *%#*^ up.”

McClelland did not respond to a request for comment.

The Mirror received a warning from the DC liquor board in January of 2020 for sale to a minor; Never Looked Better has never been cited for any such violations.

McClelland previously consulted for a K Street speakeasy called the Speak that turned out to be a little too real. The hidden bar, located where the Mirror now is, was shut down by the city twice for operating without a proper liquor license.

