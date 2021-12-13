Gone are the days of a DC restaurant scene that mainly catered to the unadventurous palettes of the business lunch crowd. The culinary options in National Landing are proof that our area’s gastronomic renaissance is here to stay.

In addition to the bolder flavors are the stories and inspiration behind National Landing’s establishments. From the celebrated New York bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr to RASA’s second-generation restaurant owners, the link between food and community is inextricable. In fact, it was developer JBG SMITH’s mission to “bring in exciting, diverse concepts into the neighborhood” that sold RASA’s co-founders on expanding to National Landing, explained Sahil Rahman, co-founder of the Indian fast casual restaurant.

To achieve its goal of building a culturally connected community, JBG SMITH has intentionally and seamlessly weaved together dining, architecture, entertainment, parks, technology, and the arts through an initiative called “Home to More.”

National Landing is home to more cultural experiences. Home to more integrated technology. Home to more imagination about what a neighborhood can be. The result is a diverse community of residents and businesses that are reinvigorating this south Arlington neighborhood.

“We’ve grown up in this area…and we love the idea of being part of the fabric of the communities we’re joining,” said Rahman. “The vision with RASA has always been to take this cuisine and culture we’ve grown up loving and introduce it in a more accessible way.”

Those wanting to learn more about the restaurant and its cuisine can get a peek behind the scenes of RASA on National Landing’s Instagram feed this month. As part of a December content series, RASA will be featured alongside The Freshman, which serves seasonal-oriented cuisine with a Latin twist, and Tacombi, a neighborhood taqueria which opened its doors just last week.

“For Tacombi, it’s very important to be part of a community,” said Oscar Hernandez, Tacombi’s Master Taquero and Culinary Director. “What we saw in National Landing is a lot of activity—a neighborhood with a lot of culture—and we thought it was a great place for us to come and share the beauty of Mexican cuisine and Mexican culture.”

Beyond restaurants, this neighborhood is home to parks, public plazas, markets, live events, shops, entertainment venues, and other lifestyle amenities. “I believe this is the place to be, where you’re going to be walking distance to anything you need,” said Maria E. Arce, general manager of The Freshman.

National Landing is designed to meet the demands of this hybrid work era that prioritizes a meaningful work-life balance. Seasonal festivals and events ensure there is always an excuse to unplug from the office and bring the neighborhood together.

This weekend, National Landing kicks off the holiday season with a bustling holiday market. Whether you’re looking for last-minute gifts or an excuse to get out of the house, come explore the unique offerings—art, jewelry, vintage clothing, and collectibles—from local artisans.

Since parking is free, there’s no need to rush back before the meter expires. Grab a casual bite to eat from the market vendors or Tacombi, or head to The Freshman for a leisurely dinner. Maybe order a cocktail. Stay for dessert. Enjoy a late-night stroll over to the Gateway Green at 101 12th Street to take in the “Fallen Stars” light installation or the market’s live entertainment.

Still not ready to leave? Not a problem. Welcome to the neighborhood!

—

Don’t miss the National Landing Holiday Market, open December 17 from 5–10 pm and December 18 from 12–5 pm. For more information about National Landing, visit JBG SMITH’s website.