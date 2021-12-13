Where to Find Yule Logs, Gingerbread Houses, Christmas Cookie Kits, and Other Holiday Desserts Around DC

Ice Cream/Frozen Treats

Dolcezza

904 Palmer Alley, NW; 1704 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2909 and 2905 District Ave., Fairfax; 7111 Bethesda Ln., Bethesda

These gelato shops are offering four flavors this holiday season: King Leo peppermint, with mint gelato, crushed peppermint, and melted dark chocolate; coffee gelato with Biscoff cookies; a take on an Argentine cake made with coffee-soaked chocolate cookies, whipped dulce de leche, and cream cheese; and vegan clementine sorbet.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This local ice cream chainlet is scooping four seasonal flavors: peppermint brownie cheesecake; boozy eggnog; vegan cranberry sorbet; and vegan chocolate-orange. Add an $18 snowflake-cookie decorating kit to make ice cream sandwiches. There are also two ice cream pies—peppermint stick and frozen hot chocolate—available in both slices and whole. Pie orders must be in by December 15.

Foxtrot

1601 Connecticut Ave., NW; 1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 650 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The new ice cream collection at these markets features flavors like peppermint swirl; milk and cookies; and s’mores. You can also grab a chocolate- peppermint cookie sandwich, holiday cheers gummies, and a mix of minty chocolates. Don’t want to choose? Pick up one of the curated gift boxes.

Cookies, Stollen, and Yule Logs

Baked & Wired / A Baked Joint

1052 Thomas Jefferson St., NW; 430 K St NW

The sister bakeries are offering more than 10 types of holiday cookies, including biscotti; Greek wedding butter cookies; and a chewy lebkuchen with ground orange and lemon peel.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE & 675 I St., NW; 1201 K St., NW (Eaton hotel)

Matt Baker’s cafes are serving chocolate-buttercream yule logs ($40) topped with shaved dark chocolate. They’re available from all three locations starting December 15.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

The New Orleans-inspired bakery turns into a holiday market, with praline-glazed Creole kringle cakes ($42) and gifting-ready packaged sweets. Order the cake 48 hours in advance through December 22.

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave., NW

Mark Furstenberg’s bread bakery and cafe is baking panettone ($39) with chocolate and hazelnut; buche de noel ($58); stollen ($29); and gingerbread people (four for $11).

Buttercream Bakeshop

1250 Ninth St., NW

Tiffany MacIsaac’s Shaw bakery is offering biscoff cake “gingerbread houses” with all the trimmings for DIY decorating ($175); minty icebox cheesecake pie ($35); red-velvet roulade ($30); and Christmas-decorated cake pops ($30). Pre-order for pickup December 18, 22, and 23.

Captain Cookie

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 2800 10th St., NE; 660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

These bakeries and cookie trucks are baking four seasonal flavors: spiced gingerbread topped with sparkling sugar; double chocolate with holiday sprinkles; funfetti; and sugar with craisins and white chocolate chips. You can also grab a bottle of South Mountain Creamery’s eggnog at the store locations. Check the schedule to find the trucks.

Convivial

801 O St., NW

Cedric Maupillier’s Shaw French dining room is offering two flavors of buche de noel: vanilla/coffee/milk chocolate and chocolate/pear/hazelnut. Order via Tock. They range from $35 (serves four) to $90 (serves 12).

The Duck and The Peach

300 Seventh St., SE

Pastry chef Rochelle Cooper is making gluten-free yule logs ($40) at this American spot near Eastern Market. Sacher cake and chocolate mousse are covered with fudge frosting, mint buttercream leaves, sacher crumble, and meringue mushrooms. Order through December 17 for pickup on December 23 and 24.

Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe

2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington

Some of the area’s best stollen can be found at this longtime bakery. The Dresdner stollen ($15.95) is coated in sugar and packed with rum-soaked raisins and dried fruits. There are also German-style Christmas cookies; gingerbread houses (($59.95); and holiday-decorated petit fours ($15 for six).

Junction Bakery

1508 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria; 238 Massachusetts Ave., NE

These area bakeries are offering a $13.50 holiday box holding eight cookies: two almond spritz cookies; two chocolate chip; two sugar; and two chocolate/coconut macaroons. They’re also baking buche de noel ($49)—with sponge cake, bourbon, ganache, and hazelnut buttercream.

La Famosa

1300 Fourth St., SE

This Navy Yard Puerto Rican spot’s $65 sweets package holds shortbread cookies, coconut macaroons, and rum-spiked coquito.

Mah-Ze-Dahr

1205 Half St., SE & 1550 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Pick up a stollen ($36) with almonds, pistachios, cherries, and citrus from the Navy Yard branch of this New York-based bakery. It comes wrapped in a custom tea towel.

Oyamel

401 Seventh St., NW

Jose Andres’s Penn Quarter Mexican restaurant is serving two holiday cookies: Oaxacan chocolate and cinnamon-almond. Both are available by the half dozen for $7.

Saku Saku Flakerie

3417 Connecticut Ave., NW

You can order a matcha-yuzu-and-chestnut stollen—$24 for a whole loaf, $12 for a half—from this Japanese-French bakery in Cleveland Park. Other holiday sweets include a peppermint/chocolate cruffin; orange-blossom bun; pralines; boxes of cookies ($20); and a cranberry-orange -walnut bundt cake ($40; or $5 for a slice).

Sticky Fingers

1370 Park Rd. NW

Food Network competitor Doron Petersan’s vegan bakery is stocked up on seasonal snacks. There are a ton of DIY cookie kits, or you can order your treats already assembled—check out the hot chocolate blocks and snowperson cake pops.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

The Pike & Rose restaurant is offering DIY cookie kits ($24.95) which come with four gingerbread cookies, three bags of icing, four candy canes, and other decorations. Pre-order them two days in advance.

Sunday Morning Bakehouse

11869 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

The destination bakery—also at Pike & Rose—is making $35 assorted cookie boxes that include raspberry linzers; gingerbread men, ginger-snap squares; chocolate and plain sugar cookies; M&M cookies; chocolate-covered Oreos; and meringue. Pre-order them starting on December 15.

Tatte

1200 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 1301 Connecticut Ave., NW; 7276 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 2805 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Pick up a variety of holiday treats from these Boston-based bakeries. Look for cookie decorating kits ($24); chocolate/caramel buche de noel ($40); stollen ($30); and a cranberry-pistachio pastry wreath ($28).

Doughnuts

Assembly

1700 N Moore St., Arlington

The Arlington food hall’s Big Day Coffee is serving an array of holiday doughnuts—peppermint sprinkle; pistachio lemon; and churro—plus cinnamon rolls, pecan twists, and cheese danishes.

Astro Doughnuts

1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; 1819 Seventh St., NW

Look for four festive doughnut flavors: Christmas cookie, black-cherry-jam-filled, s’mores, and red velvet with holiday sprinkles. Each flavor is sold individually, or you can pre-order a $29 box of a dozen minis. Make sure you order in advance.