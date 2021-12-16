Photograph by Jeff Elkins

A Facebook of ’90s DC People and Where They Are Now

What happened to Webb Hubbell and five other bold-faced names of the era.

Contents
  1. Sharon Pratt
  2. Stephen Glass
  3. Dan Quayle
  4. Mia Hamm
  5. Webb Hubbell
  6. Allen Iverson

  • Sharon Pratt

    Then: DC’s first female mayor, for one term anyway—her administration’s spending and fiscal troubles prompted Congress to resume oversight of the city’s budget and cost her a second term.

    Now: Founding director of UDC’s Institute of Politics Policy and History, which connects students with the political world.

    Stephen Glass

    Then: Marquee writer at the New Republic—and journalism’s most notorious plagiarist.

    Now: Director of special projects at a Beverly Hills personal-injury firm. (He graduated from Georgetown Law but was never able to get barred).

    Dan Quayle

    Then: George H.W. Bush–administration Veep who misspelled “potato” on national TV.

    Now: Chair of a private-equity firm; in 2020, he reportedly counseled VP Mike Pence when Donald Trump sought to overturn the election.

    Mia Hamm

    Then: Soccer phenom (and Olympic medalist) who made DC’s pro women’s team—and women’s soccer in general—famous.

    Now: Co-owns (with Will Ferrell, among several others) a professional soccer team in LA.

    Webb Hubbell

    Then: Clinton confidant nailed for fraud during the Whitewater investigation.

    Now: Legal-thriller writer who posts daily meditations on his spirituality blog.

    Allen Iverson

    Then: White-hot basketball star at Georgetown University.

    Now: Partner with Los Angeles–based cannabis company Viola. Look out for his new strain of weed.

 

Photographs of Pratt and Quayle by National Archives.
Photograph of Iverson by Shutterstock.
This article appears in the December 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

